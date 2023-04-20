West Virginia's Tre Mitchell (3) reacts after making a play against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia released its nonconference schedule for the 2023-24 basketball season on Thursday.
The slate features 13 games, with nine of those coming at the WVU Coliseum, two at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, one in Springfield, Massachusetts, and one in Cleveland.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the regular season at home against Missouri State on Nov. 6 in the second meeting between the two programs and first since WVU won in Las Vegas in 2011.
WVU will welcome Monmouth to Morgantown on Nov. 10, and the Mountaineers will cap a three-game homestand to open the season Nov. 14 against Jacksonville State in the second meeting between the two programs.
The Mountaineers will then head to Fort Myers, Florida, for the Fort Myers Tip-Off, where they’ll play two games on Nov. 20 and Nov. 22. Also at the event will be Virginia, Wisconsin and SMU, and matchups will be determined at a later date.
WVU will return to the Coliseum for the next four games, starting with a Nov. 26 matchup with Bellarmine. That’ll be followed by a Dec. 1 Big East-Big 12 Battle game against St John’s and coach Rick Pitino -- the 39th meeting between the two schools -- and the Backyard Brawl with Pitt on Dec. 6. It’ll be the 190th all-time meeting between the Mountaineers and Panthers, with WVU winning the last six.
Morgantown native and former WVU staff member Zach Spiker will bring his Drexel team to his hometown on Dec. 9 to close out the homestand.
WVU will then head to Springfield, Massachusetts, for a Dec. 16 game in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic against UMass and coach Frank Martin. The Minutemen are scheduled to play a return game at WVU the following season.
WVU heads back to the Coliseum to face former Mountaineer Darris Nichols and his Radford team on Dec. 20, and the Mountaineers will oppose Toledo for the first time since 1942 and the first time ever in Morgantown on Dec. 23.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to close nonconference play Dec. 30 against Ohio State in Cleveland. The venue and time for that game will be announced at a later date.
WVU will also play an exhibition game, which will be announced over the summer. The Big 12 schedule will be released at a later date.
The Mountaineers went 19-15 overall and 7-11 in Big 12 play last season. WVU closed the season with a 67-65 loss to Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.