Texas West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia's Tre Mitchell (3) reacts after making a play against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia released its nonconference schedule for the 2023-24 basketball season on Thursday.

The slate features 13 games, with nine of those coming at the WVU Coliseum, two at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, one in Springfield, Massachusetts, and one in Cleveland.

