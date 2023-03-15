BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — West Virginia wasn’t happy with its energy the last time out.
Now rested after a Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal loss to Kansas last week, the Mountaineers feel ready for their first-round NCAA Tournament matchup with Maryland at Legacy Arena on Thursday. Tip is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. and televised on CBS.
“Got some rest, which is huge,” WVU fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson said. “You know, obviously there’s pros and cons to losing that quarterfinal game to Kansas. We get more rest. Obviously we wanted to win the conference tournament. But, like I said, we got rest mentally and rest physically, we had a couple good days of practice, we’ll have another good day today and build on it for [Thursday].”
WVU (19-14) rallied late in the season with wins in three of its final four regular-season games and also beat Texas Tech in the first round of the conference tournament to earn a chance to play in college basketball’s biggest event as the No. 9 seed in the South Region.
The Mountaineers came out flat in the quarterfinals in the Big 12 Tournament against Kansas and lost 78-61. WVU’s only other loss in its last six games was also to the Jayhawks.
The Mountaineers played a tough schedule to reach this point. They’ve had the fifth-most-difficult schedule in the country, according to the latest NCAA SOS ratings, and rank 25th in the NET rankings and 17th in the KenPom Ratings.
“I said this before, I think coach [Bob] Huggins, there’s a reason he’s a Hall of Famer,” Maryland coach Kevin Willard said of his counterpart Thursday. “He hasn’t stuck with the same style year in and year out. He’s adapted to his team extremely really well.
“They are always physical, they always rebound well, they always defend well, but this is a basketball team that’s playing so much quicker than what he did back when I played against him eight, nine years ago when I was at Seton Hall. I have always admired coach Huggins in the way he adapts offensively and defensively with his team.”
Now, WVU’s focus turns to the Terrapins (21-12).
Maryland finished fifth in the Big Ten standings and beat Minnesota in its first game of the conference tournament before falling in the quarterfinals. The Terrapins have gone 3-3 in their last six games.
They average 70.4 points per game and are led by Jahmir Young’s 16.1 points per game in his first season with the program after transferring from Charlotte. Hakim Hart, Donta Scott and Julian Reese also average double-figure scoring for Maryland, which shoots nearly 45% from the field and 33% from the arc.
“Well, here of late, they make a lot of shots, and Kevin has done a great job,” said Huggins, who is coaching in his 26th NCAA Tournament and 11th with the Mountaineers. “He’s done a great job with what they do offensively. I think he’s done a great job of putting that team together.
“Defensively, I think from what I saw early and what you watch now, they are much, much improved and certainly Kevin deserves the credit for that. They seem to be extremely coachable. They are rebounding the ball very well. They are just doing a lot of things right.”
Thursday’s game marks WVU’s 31st appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers have won 21 of their last 34 NCAA Tournament games and have reached the Sweet 16 in eight of their last 13 appearances, with the last in 2018.
WVU’s last NCAA Tournament appearance came in the 2020-21 season, which included a first-round victory over Morehead State before a loss to Syracuse in the second round.
“These games, you know you have to put 100% on the line every time,” said WVU fifth-year forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., who was part of the last team to make the Big Dance. “Everybody that checks into the game knows it could be their last game. Any loose ball that you can get, you try to get it. You don’t let anything go to waste out there. You value your minutes and play as hard as you can and give whatever you can to the team.”
WVU holds a 24-14 lead in the all-time series with Maryland, but the two programs haven’t squared off since the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio. The Mountaineers have won three straight games against the Terrapins and six of the last seven.