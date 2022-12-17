MORGANTOWN - West Virginia will return to action Sunday with a 5 p.m. matchup against Buffalo at the WVU Coliseum after over a week off from games.
The Mountaineers (8-2) last played Dec. 10, when they took down UAB 81-70 in the second of a four-game homestand. With finals at the university this week, Hall of Fame head coach Bob Huggins said the biggest thing for his team during the break in games was maintaining conditioning, and WVU combined its work on that with improving in transition - an area Huggins doesn’t feel his team has been good in but one that it could flourish in with the players on the roster.
“We’re blessed, I think, in the fact that the majority of our guys - not all of our guys, but the majority of our guys - like being in the gym. They’re in there regardless,” Huggins said. “Now, they’re not running up and down, but they’re in there working at their craft. We haven’t been great in transition. We need to get better in transition. It’s either that or bring them in and just run them. Why do that? Might as well get something accomplished while you’re trying to keep them in shape.”
WVU has won back-to-back games against Navy and UAB after a loss at Xavier on Dec. 3, and have climbed up to No. 8 in the NET rankings. The Mountaineers are No. 20 in the Kenpom rankings, and 24th in offensive efficiency. WVU is 45th nationally in scoring at 80.5 points per game and tied for 45th in fast break points with 14.6 per game.
They’ll be up against a Buffalo (5-5) team that’s one of the best in the country in transition.
The Bulls are 11th nationally in fastbreak points with an average of 17.7 per game and are 31st in steals with 9.4 per game. Buffalo has forced 16.3 turnovers per game through 10 games.
Huggins said the upcoming opponent has “pretty good players and they do multiple things,” and that Buffalo has “a whole bunch of guys that are kind of the same size.”
“They’ve got great length. They press multiple ways. They rebound it well,” Huggins said. “I think they’re, if you talk about, like whatever, mid-major whatever, I think they’re capable of beating the so-called high majors. They’re talented enough and they’re well-coached enough.”
Curtis Jones, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard, leads the Bulls with 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, and 6-foot-4 junior guard Zid Powell also adds double-figure scoring with 13.8 points per game. Buffalo averages 75 points on 44.1% shooting from the field and 29.6% shooting from 3-point range. The Bulls have made an average of 15.4 free throws per game this season - they shoot 71% from the charity stripe.
While conditioning and transition work has been an area of focus, defense continues to be the biggest area WVU feels it needs to get better at in order to reach its potential.
The Mountaineers are 32nd in defensive efficiency, according to Kenpom. WVU has the 93rd-best scoring defense of 352 Division I teams at 65.3 points allowed per game, WVU is turning opponents over 17.3 times per game - a mark tied for 30th nationally.
“I think the team is getting better for sure. I think we’re cleaning some things up, especially defensively,” said WVU guard Erik Stevenson, who has led the Mountaineers in scoring with 13.6 points per game. “I think we’ve scored the ball pretty well in the majority of our games. We can always tighten some things up there, but defensively we really had to buckle down and that started in practice.”
The all-time series between WVU and Buffalo is tied 2-2. The Bulls won the last game in the series in overtime, 99-94, on Nov. 9, 2018, at the WVU Coliseum. The meeting before that was in the first round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament - a 68-62 victory for the Mountaineers.
WVU will have one more nonconference game after Sunday before opening Big 12 play Dec. 31 at Kansas State. The Mountaineers will follow the matchup with Buffalo by hosting Stony Brook on Thursday to close its four-game homestand.
“We have all the right pieces. We have everything we need. As to where we are, I believe we’re in a pretty good spot right now. We’ve got to win out before we get into the little Christmas break,” said WVU forward Tre Mitchell, who is second on the team in scoring with 12.9 points per game.
“As far as the team, we’ve got to get more disciplined, we have to be able to understand our rotations, understand how to play with each other on offense. We have to do the little things … and I think that’s really the thing we need to focus on right now, is our discipline on both ends of the floor.”
Sunday’s game is set to be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.