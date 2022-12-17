Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

UAB West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint (5) is defended by UAB guard Ledarrius Brewer (2) during the second half of a Dec. 10 game in Morgantown.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia will return to action Sunday with a 5 p.m. matchup against Buffalo at the WVU Coliseum after over a week off from games.

The Mountaineers (8-2) last played Dec. 10, when they took down UAB 81-70 in the second of a four-game homestand. With finals at the university this week, Hall of Fame head coach Bob Huggins said the biggest thing for his team during the break in games was maintaining conditioning, and WVU combined its work on that with improving in transition - an area Huggins doesn’t feel his team has been good in but one that it could flourish in with the players on the roster.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.