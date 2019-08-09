VALENCIA, Spain — Derek Culver and Jordan McCabe posted double-doubles Friday as West Virginia rolled to a 115-50 victory against the CC Basketball Academy during the Mountaineers’ exhibition tour of Spain.
Culver turned in 12 points, 12 rebounds and six steals and McCabe had 14 points and 10 assists as the Mountaineers won their second straight in Spain. On Tuesday, they earned a 97-69 victory in Madrid versus the Madrid All-Stars.
WVU trailed 11-9 early on Friday before running off 32 unanswered points to take control of the game.
“Thirty-two to nothing?’’ coach Bob Huggins said afterward, sounding somewhat surprised. “That’s pretty substantial.’’
Eight different West Virginia players scored in double figures, led by 15 points each from Logan Routt and Emmitt Matthews Jr. They were followed by McCabe (14), Sean McNeil (13), Culver and Taz Sherman (12 each) and Chase Harler and Miles McBride (11 each). Jermaine Haley had seven points and Brandon Knapper five to round out the scoring. Haley also grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Mountaineers led 60-22 at halftime and forced CC Academy into 25 turnovers. WVU shot 53.9 percent overall for the game and canned 12 shots from 3-point range (12 of 33, 36.4 percent). The Mountaineers ended with 34 assists against 12 turnovers.
“I thought we played really hard,’’ Huggins said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys who can make shots. This has been a great experience for the veterans and the new guys, but we still have a lot of work to do. A long, long way to go.
“I just liked that we’ve got the new guys being able to play together. The older guys, we can throw out there and run a set or two and know what we’re supposed to be doing. The young guys, it’s really good for them. It’s been invaluable to them.’’
The Mountaineers travel to Barcelona Saturday for the final stop of their three-game tour, playing the Barcelona All-Stars at 2 p.m. Sunday. The game will be streamed live by FloHoops.
“Hopefully, it’s a closer game,’’ Huggins said, “and we have to be able to run things and we’ve got to get some stops.’’
The team is scheduled to return to Morgantown on Tuesday.