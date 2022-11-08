Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WMatthewsMSM

Emmitt Matthews led WVU with 15 points and five assists in the Mountaineers' season-opening win over Mount St. Mary's Monday night at the Coliseum in Morgantown.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN -- The Mountaineer men’s basketball season got off to a relatively trouble-free start as West Virginia pulled away for a 76-58 victory over Mount St. Mary’s Monday night at the WVU Coliseum.

Monday’s season opener wasn’t a work of art for WVU, as it had 11 turnovers and made just 13 of 31 shots in the first half. West Virginia used a 13-0 run near the end of the period to pull away and take a 30-18 lead into the locker room at halftime.