MORGANTOWN -- The Mountaineer men’s basketball season got off to a relatively trouble-free start as West Virginia pulled away for a 76-58 victory over Mount St. Mary’s Monday night at the WVU Coliseum.
Monday’s season opener wasn’t a work of art for WVU, as it had 11 turnovers and made just 13 of 31 shots in the first half. West Virginia used a 13-0 run near the end of the period to pull away and take a 30-18 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Mountaineers showed strengths in rebounding and on defense in the period, though. They held The Mount to 6-of-28 shooting in the first 20 minutes and forced eight turnovers, while WVU owned a 28-14 advantage on the glass.
West Virginia was better offensively in the second half, making 58% of its field goal attempts (15 of 26) while scoring 46 points. At the same time, though, Mount St. Mary’s started to hit shots over WVU’s defense, converting 44% of its chances from the field (12 of 27) and 6 of 9 from 3-point range in scoring 40 second-half points.
“I didn’t think we played very well,” said West Virginia coach Bob Huggins. “No disrespect to them; they played really hard and hit some hard shots, but we didn’t make rotations, we didn’t guard the ball as well as we need to guard the ball. We didn’t rebound it the way we’re capable of rebounding it [finishing with a 45-28 advantage on the boards], and we turned the ball over 18 times again, which has got to stop.”
WVU’s Hall of Fame coach may have seen faults in his club’s season-opening win, but the emergence of forward Tre Mitchell was encouraging to everyone in the Gold and Blue.
A transfer from Texas, the 6-foot-9 Mitchell missed the entire preseason while rehabbing an injury. He had hardly practiced with his WVU teammates until the day before Monday’s opener, but he still went out and scored 13 points against MSM, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in addition to grabbing three rebounds and handing out two assists in 14 minutes of playing time.
“Preseason has been a journey, to say the least,” reflected Mitchell, who also spent two seasons at UMass as well as his one at Texas. “I just had to do things day by day. I spent a lot of time with Shaun Brown [WVU’s strength coach], who kept me in decent shape. I couldn’t do much with my lower body, but I was in there every day with the upper body, trying to get in shape that way. [WVU trainer Randy Meador] did a wonderful job of helping me get back on time ... actually a little bit ahead of time.
“As far as coming back, it was kind of a game-time decision,” the Pittsburgh native explained. “[Sunday] was actually the first practice I was in there from start to finish. Before that I was only in there for bits and pieces. I felt good [Sunday], though.”
Tossing a newcomer, even one as talented as Mitchell, into the rotation with very little prep could be disruptive to many teams, but in this case the transfer seemed to be much more of a positive than a negative.
“He’s a hooper, not a regular basketball player,” WVU senior forward Emmitt Matthews said of Mitchell. Matthews led the Mountaineers in scoring (15 points) and assists (five). “I think the one thing about him is I think you can throw him anywhere on the floor, and he’d be good. I’ve yet to see anyone at 6-foot-8 with a back-to-the-basket game better than his. He can shoot the ball, as you saw today. He was really all over the place.
“He adds a lot to our game. He opens things up for us.”
The only other Mountaineer to score in double figures besides Matthews and Mitchell was Erik Stevenson, who chipped in 10 points.
Jalen Benjamin led Mount St. Mary's with 18 points.
The competition will get significantly tougher for West Virginia in the near future. It travels to Pitt on Friday to renew its rivalry with the Panthers (7 p.m., video streamed on ACC Network Extra).
Then, after home games against Morehead State (Nov. 15) and Penn Nov. 18), the Mountaineers head to Portland, Oregon, for the Phil Knight Legacy where Purdue awaits in the first game on Nov. 24, followed by a contest against either Gonzaga or Portland State in round two on Nov. 25. The Legacy concludes on Nov. 27 with Duke, Florida or Xavier potentially facing off against the Mountaineers.