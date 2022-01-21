The long, winding, rugged road through Big 12 Conference play continues on for West Virginia as the Mountaineers look to end a two-game skid Saturday at No. 18 Texas Tech.
Tipoff is scheduled for noon and the game will air on ESPN2.
It will mark the Mountaineers’ third straight contest against a ranked opponent following an 85-59 loss at No. 7 Kansas last Saturday and a 77-68 loss to No. 5 Baylor on Tuesday.
Despite the grind, spirits remain high and health is still good among the Mountaineers. For the most part.
“I’m starting to get a cold, does that count?” WVU coach Bob Huggins wondered during a Zoom call on Friday morning.
Huggins might be a little under the weather, but despite the recent losses, the forecast seems to be looking up for a couple of WVU players in their first seasons with the team.
Malik Curry, a preseason transfer from Old Dominion, in particular has surged of late following a 23-point output against the Jayhawks with a 19-point performance against the Bears. He was the Mountaineers’ leading scorer in both contests.
“He’s a great penetrator,” Huggins said. “That was his claim to fame before he got here. He penetrates, he’s got great touch with the ball and he finishes over bigger people, which a lot of guys his size [6-foot-1] can’t do.”
Dimon Carrigan, a preseason acquisition from Florida International, gave the Mountaineers some huge minutes underneath against Baylor on Tuesday and, despite recording just three rebounds and a blocked shot, had a plus/minus of plus-15 on a night in which no other West Virginia Player was above zero.
Carrigan is part of a group of bigs -- also featuring starter Isaiah Cottrell, Pauly Paulicap, Seny N’Diaye and, to an extent, senior forward Gabe Osabuohien -- from which Huggins has expressed the need for improvement, particularly on offense.
On Tuesday the Mountaineers (13-4 overall, 2-3 Big 12) missed 9 of 13 shots from inside the circle under the rim. More than anything, that trend of blown point-blank opportunities has become the focus in practice.
“They’re getting better,” Huggins said. “I think we’ve done some drills with them that helps them. The biggest thing is finding the rim. I think a lot of people get so enamored with the ball that they stare at the ball the whole time and the only time they see the rim is when they’re about to release the ball.
“We’re working at getting them better and they’re working at getting better.”
Whether it will all be enough to handle a big, long and defensive-minded Red Raiders team will be seen on Saturday. It will certainly be yet another tall task.
Texas Tech (14-4, 4-2) is 15th out of 350 Division I teams with a plus-15-per-game scoring margin, and that’s the final result of a squad that puts a premium on rebounding (plus-8.1 per game, 14th nationally) and defense, where opponents are making just 37.7% of their shots (9th) and scoring just 58.7 points per game (10th).
While the Red Raiders don’t necessarily have any towering centers, they aren’t small anywhere as none of the team’s five leading scorers are shorter than 6-foot-6. Tech is also considerably deep, with 13 players averaging eight minutes per game or more and 10 averaging double-digits.
The Red Raiders are also extremely balanced in terms of scoring with six players averaging 8.6 points or more. Tech is led by senior forward Bryson Williams, a 6-8, 240-pound senior forward who is scoring 12.6 points per game. Junior guard Kevin McCullar (6-6, 210) is next at 11.9 points and a team-best 5.9 rebounds per game, with junior guard Terrence Shannon (11.5 points per game) and senior guard Davion Warren (10.4 points per game) also in double-figure scoring.
Huggins admitted that it will take an equally solid effort on both sides for West Virginia to score its third straight win in the series. A victory would also be the fifth in the last six meetings for WVU.
“We’ve certainly got to make shots,” Huggins said. “We’ve got to do a really good job of defending them. They do a great job of spreading you and penetrating with it, so we’ve got to do a good job of defending them.
“They’ve got great size. They don’t have any real small guys. They have great size, have great length and have terrific athleticism.”