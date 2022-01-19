MORGANTOWN -- Heading into a stretch of playing six ranked teams in eight games, everyone surrounding WVU’s men’s basketball program knew it would be tough.
So, even with losses in the first two games of that string -- an 85-59 loss at No. 7 Kansas on Saturday followed by a more respectable and competitive 77-68 defeat to No. 5 Baylor on Tuesday -- no one in the Mountaineer camp is ready to push the panic button.
“It’s tough,” WVU senior guard Sean McNeil admitted Tuesday night. “We don’t feel like our backs are against the wall, but it’s super frustrating. We go to [Kansas] and play extremely well in the first half and then lay it down in the second half, and then tonight, against arguably the best team in the country, we’re competing right there. We lose by nine, but in reality it’s probably a closer game than that. So, back against the wall? I don’t think so, but we’ll figure it out.”
The Mountaineers (13-4 overall, 2-3 Big 12 Conference) will need to do so fairly soon with a trip to No. 18 Texas Tech (14-4, 4-2) looming next on Saturday. Tipoff in Lubbock, Texas is scheduled for noon and the game will air on ESPN2.
While WVU was soundly beaten in the second half against the Jayhawks, they had ample chances against Baylor on Tuesday but was unable to make the plays it needed down the stretch, particularly due to its own inability to finish near the rim.
Within the circle under the basket, the Mountaineers made just 4 of 13 attempts, an area in which the Bears converted 12 out of 15 times. All told, West Virginia made just 9 of 25 shots from inside the lane.
“That’s something we’ve got to fix,” McNeil said. “We can’t miss those bunnies right there around the rim, especially in this type of game. We needed those buckets. I missed one. Those are buckets you need, especially there late because we needed some points on the board and we just didn’t get them.”
In the aftermath of his team’s second consecutive loss, coach Bob Huggins stressed the importance of working to achieve improvement in that area.
“I hear the ball bouncing and I look down there -- I kind of want to see one of our guys working on his game but it’s [former players] Kevin Jones or it’s Devin Williams or it’s Juwan Staten or it’s Alex Ruoff, it’s not our guys,” Huggins said. “We’ve just got some areas that we’ve got to improve in.
“We were horrible free-throw shooters early and we’ve shot free throws pretty well here of late because those guys are coming in early and staying late shooting free throws. It’s kind of like I told them, I played the game my entire life until I got into coaching and I’ve coached for 40 years. It doesn’t happen by accident. It’s a game of neuromuscular integration. It’s a game of muscle memory and if you’re not in there doing it, obviously, you don’t give your muscles a chance to figure it out. It’s a game of repetition. It demands repetition and until you give it that repetition it’s not going to be very good for you.”
Huggins alluded to the team’s newcomers -- likely to senior transfers Malik Curry, Dimon Carrigan and Pauly Paulicap in addition to the team’s freshmen -- as players who now find themselves on a new level of college basketball and smack dab in the middle of the toughest conference in the sport.
“We’ve gone through this before and it’s not their fault,” Huggins said. “I think a lot of them don’t know. A lot of them were big fish in a small pond. They didn’t have to [put in extra work]. [Carrigan] for example was the leading shot blocker in the country. He’s obviously not going to be the leading shot blocker in our league. You’ve got to put the time in.”
Carrigan played well against the Bears, and for the second time in as many games Curry was the team’s leading scorer, following up a 23-point showing against the Jayhawks with a 19-point performance against Baylor. But despite the individual success, Curry echoed Huggins’ dissatisfaction.
“I’ve been playing really well but as a team, we’ve lost two games, so I’m not doing enough in my mind,” Curry said. “We’re not winning. If I’m playing good, I’m playing good, but at the end of the day I just want to win.
“Individual stats, that’s cool and all, but if we’re not winning, it really doesn’t matter.”
The good thing about basketball and life in the modern-day Big 12 is that the next game is always soon, and with that nearly always comes an opportunity at another major win. For the Mountaineers, that comes against the Red Raiders, and though time will tell whether Huggins’ wish for more work from his players comes true, they were at least saying the right things on Tuesday night.
“We’ll prepare for Texas Tech, who’s another good team,” McNeil said. “There’s not time to sulk about this one, we’ve got to figure out how to win in Lubbock.”