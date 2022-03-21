As West Virginia’s disappointing 16-17 men’s basketball campaign was coming to a close, Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins often used the phrase “fix it.”
Certainly, any fix must begin with an influx of talent, which means hitting the recruiting trail.
Huggins already has three prospects signed to national letters of intent -- 6-foot-2 guard Josiah Davis of Teays Valley Christian, 6-7 forward Josiah Harris of Richmond Heights (Ohio) High School and 6-8 forward Pat Suemnick of Triton (Ill.) College.
In addition, Fede Federiko, a 6-11 forward from Northern Oklahoma College, has verbally committed to WVU.
Still, there are at least three or four more scholarships available this year for Huggins to use in his rebuilding process, and he’s on the road in search of talent to reverse West Virginia’s fortunes. Though admittedly the transfer portal isn’t the only place WVU will be looking for basketball skills, it is definitely a frequent shopping spot for many in today’s athletic world.
Below are some of those who the Mountaineers could be targeting in the days and weeks ahead:
n Camren Wynter, Drexel: A 6-2 guard, Wynter scored 1,657 points in his four seasons as a starter at Drexel, which is coached by Morgantown native Zach Spiker, who also spent three years as an administrative assistant at WVU on John Beilein’s men’s basketball staff (2002-04).
The Colonial Athletic Association rookie of the year in 2019, Wynter was a second-team All-CAA choice in 2020 and then was a first-team all-league selection in each of the last two seasons. This past year he averaged 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Dragons, who were 15-14.
A grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, the Hempstead, New York native was quickly flooded with high-level offers after entering the portal. West Virginia reportedly is one of those to extend a scholarship, along with the likes of Providence, Pitt, N.C. State, Penn State and Arkansas.
n Jaelin Llewellyn, Princeton: Llewellyn is another 6-2 guard who is looking for a new school in which to spend his final season of college eligibility.
The Toronto native was a four-star recruit coming out of the prep ranks, but he took the unusual path of picking an Ivy League university over a who’s-who offer list. In three seasons on the court with the Tigers (the Ivy League canceled all games during the 2020-21 season because of COVID), Llewellyn scored 1,064 career points. He averaged 10.1 points as a freshman and then more than 15.0 in each of his next two seasons. This past year in earning first-team All-Ivy honors, he averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists while hitting 64 of 167 3-point attempts (38.3%).
Llewellyn, whose father Cordell played college basketball at Wake Forest (1992) and Rhode Island (1993-95), is already hearing from many high-major college programs since he announced his intentions to transfer. West Virginia is said to be involved, as are Miami (Fla.), Providence, Wake Forest, Iowa State, Georgetown, Ohio State, Northwestern, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and many others.
Llewellyn helped Princeton to a 25-7 record this past season that included an invite to the NIT, where the Tigers lost in the first round at VCU.
n Mohamed Wague, Harcum (Pa.) College: WVU already has a commitment from one junior college big man in Federiko, and now it is recruiting another in Wague, a 6-10 center from Harcum College, which is just outside of Philadelphia. A native of the east African city of Bamako in Mali, which is also the hometown of former Mountaineer Sagaba Konate, Wague previously attended a central Pennsylvania prep school, Scotland Campus.
He redshirted during his first year in junior college, and now as a redshirt freshman his development is catching a great deal of attention. In leading Harcum to a 32-3 record and a spot in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA national tournament, Wague averaged 14.8 points and a national junior college-leading leading 11.9 rebounds per game while blocking 102 shots (seventh most in the juco ranks). He shot 65.2% from the floor and 61% from the free-throw line.
Like Federiko, Wague has three years of eligibility remaining, and he recently received scholarship offers from West Virginia, BYU, Wichita State and San Jose State.
n Jake Stephens, VMI: A skilled big man with Mountain State ties, Stephens isn’t in the transfer portal yet, but he is soon expected to look for a new home for his fifth and final collegiate season. If, as expected, he does enter the portal, WVU would logically be one of those that would come calling.
Stephens grew 8 inches after his early years at Musselman High School in Bunker Hill, and four of those inches were added after he arrived at VMI. He was a very good player for the Applemen, earning first-team Class AAA All-state honors in 2018, but has used his wing skills and newfound size (6-11, 266 pounds) to developed even further at VMI.
In four seasons with the Keydets, he’s scored 1,393 points and grabbed 722 rebounds. He averaged 7.0 points his freshman year as a part-time starter in the 2018-19 season, and then moved into a full-time starting role the last three seasons. Stephens capped his senior year by earning All-Southern Conference first-team honors after averaging 19.5 points and 9.1 rebounds for VMI while seeing an average of 33.1 minutes of playing time in his 30 games.
Though his size helped him lead the team in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots (59), he also showed off his perimeter skills in handing out 98 assists and hitting 74 of 151 3-points attempts (49.0%). In comparison, no Mountaineer made better than 37% from 3 this past season, and Taz Sherman hit the most with 64. Stephens also made 80.4% of his foul shots this past season.
A computer science major, Stephens doesn’t have much choice but to transfer for the 2022-23 season if he wishes to continue his college basketball career because VMI doesn’t offer graduate-level classes. The Keydets (16-16) lost to UNC-Wilmington in the CBI postseason tournament on Sunday. Now that his season has concluded, Stephens will likely begin the process of looking for a new school. If he does, it wouldn’t be surprising if his home-state university gets involved.