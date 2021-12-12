MORGANTOWN -- On Sunday, West Virginia sure seemed to have the dreaded hangover that coach Bob Huggins feared coming off of a big home win over No. 15 Connecticut on Wednesday.
Yet there’s something to be said for a team that wins when it doesn’t have its best, and this time around, a few sporadic stretches of good was good enough for the Mountaineers.
WVU shook off a sloppy opening half and used a 14-0 surge in the second to finally separate and run away from visiting Kent State in a 63-50 victory Sunday at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers were hampered early by turnovers and more missed free throws as the Golden Flashes (5-4) held their own, standing toe-to-toe with West Virginia. But after Kent State’s Malique Jacobs scored a fast-break layup to complete a 6-0 spurt with 11:47 to go, drawing the Golden Flashes to within three at 40-37, the Mountaineers (9-1) came to life.
A Taz Sherman jump shot ignited a 14-0 run over 4:47, ending with a layup for Sean McNeil with 5:55 left, and leading by 17 at 54-47, WVU was finally on its way.
“The first half we were … abysmal? Is that a word?” Huggins said. “It just sounded like the right thing to say."
The game-deciding spurt also consisted of four straight free throws from McNeil after Kent State coach Rob Senderoff was sent off with back-to-back technical fouls with 7:54 left.
Sherman again flirted with his career high of 28 points before settling for 27 to go with five rebounds and four assists. McNeil chipped in with 19 points as he and Sherman combined to shoot an efficient 15 for 26 from the floor. The rest of the team combined to go 7 for 20.
All of that was enough to help WVU get by despite some stretches of carelessness with the ball and general offensive ineffectiveness. The Mountaineers turned the ball over 16 times and finished 13 for 24 from the free-throw line (54.2%)
While the offense was inconsistent, West Virginia’s defense -- along with a little help from the Golden Flashes -- was plenty good enough. Kent State shot just 34.5% from the floor (19 for 55), including 4 for 18 from 3-point range (22.2%).
“I think statistically if you take a look, we’ve done a pretty good job defensively the last couple of games,” Huggins said. “We’re staying in front of people. We’re spending more time with individual defense guarding the ball.”
Embodying that defensive mindset is senior forward Pauly Paulicap, a transfer from DePaul in the offseason. Paulicap has earned more and more playing time thanks to his effort and presence around the rim, and in the second half he came up with a crucial block, sprinting from one end of the court to the other to reject a layup from Kent State’s Giovanni Santiago. The play brought the crowd of 11,532 to its feet with chants of “Pauly” in the air.
“I thought that turned it around,” Huggins said. “We didn’t play with any energy. Those were big-time plays.”
Despite taking a 25-22 lead into the locker room at halftime, it was anything but a smooth opening 20 minutes for the Mountaineers.
West Virginia had as many turnovers as made field goals (9) and was abysmal at the free-throw line again, hitting just 4 of 12 attempts. Point guard Kedrian Johnson as well as forwards Gabe Osabuohien and Paulicap each collected two fouls in the first half as well.
The opening half also included a stretch of 6:17 in which WVU scored just a single point, and the Mountaineers didn’t break into double figures until a Sherman jumper with 7:41 left until halftime.
Yet the Mountaineers were able to hang around thanks in large part to Kent State’s own ineptitude. The Golden Flashes shot just 36% from the floor (9 for 25) in the first half, went 1 for 7 from 3-point range and made just 3 of 6 free throws after entering Sunday as the country’s best foul-shooting team at 83.5%.
Sincere Carry scored 18 points to go with five assists to lead the Kent State cause while Justyn Hamilton notched a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
West Virginia will next travel to UAB on Saturday for a 5 p.m. tipoff. The Mountaineers will next play at home at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22 against Youngstown State.