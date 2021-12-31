An extended break of nine days has hopefully left West Virginia refreshed and ready for Big 12 play, because the Mountaineers are going to need it.
Starting with Saturday’s game at Texas, WVU will play 12 of its 18 league games against foes currently in the NET Top 40, with the other six coming against teams no lower than 82.
Tipoff between West Virginia (11-1) and Texas (10-2) is set for noon Saturday from the Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. The game will be aired on ESPNU.
WVU will open the league season down a couple of players due to positive COVID tests, although Mountaineer head coach Bob Huggins did not identify them. That will make West Virginia’s matchup against a deep Texas squad that much more difficult, as it might not be able to counter UT’s shifting lineups as it ordinarily might.
Texas has used eight different starters this year, has seven players averaging between 7.3 and 11.9 points and has seen seven different players lead the team in scoring in at least one game this season.
Huggins, famous for crafting defenses and tactics that can take a volume scorer out of a game, or at least limit his productivity, will instead be faced with an across-the-board scoring lineup that prohibits too much attention on one or two opponents.
“It still comes down to you have to guard your man,” the Mountaineer head man said with a hint of a smile. “Yes, they have a bunch of guys who were the leading scorers [at the schools from which they transferred], so obviously they are very talented. But we have to do our job, sit down, and stay in front of them the best we possibly can and limit their shots.”
The balanced lineup also means WVU can’t drop off one position to help quite as much. Huggins notes that he doesn’t have a preconceived strategy for guarding such teams.
“It depends on what they are trying to do,” he said. “If they are trying to pound it inside, we have to do a good job of guarding it close to the basket, or if it’s dribble penetration or if they shoot a lot of 3s. There’s enough information out there for us to figure that out.”
Clearly Huggins has an idea of how he will construct his defense to combat the Texas attack, even with his own personnel absences, but specifics on the who and the what will wait until game time. Eight of Texas’ players with collegiate experience prior to this year averaged in double figures last season.
On the reverse side, Texas leads the nation in scoring defense (allowing 51.3 points per game) through games of Dec. 30, and has held seven of its first 12 opponents below 50 points.
Part of that is due to UT’s care of the ball — it leads the league in turnover avoidance (10.7 per contest) and has a 1.4-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. West Virginia, making a living off turnovers, will have to force the Longhorns above that average to have a shot at a win on the road.
“Chris has always done a great job of stopping penetration,” Huggins said of Texas coach Chris Beard and his defensive efforts. “They try to make you play on one side of the floor, and they have done a great job of it. When you get some new guys it can take you some time to adjust, but they are getting better and better defensively. They have put together a heck of a squad.”
West Virginia is not far behind in scoring defense, standing 28th at 59.8 points per game allowed, and has held its last six opponents to 59 points or fewer.
The teams won on each other’s home court last year, trading two-point wins. WVU is 3-6 all-time at the Erwin Center, and is making its final appearance there as UT will open a replacement arena for the 2022-23 season. Huggins will be looking to even his personal record against the Horns, as he is 9-11 vs. UT at WVU and 1-0 at K-State.
TEXAS TRANSFER-MATION: Beard has again executed a quick transformation thanks to the transfer portal, which he also used to good effect at Texas Tech, where he was the head coach prior to moving to Texas this year. Huggins, an avowed opponent of penalty-free team-hopping, understands that transfers will be a bigger part of the landscape as time moves on.
“I think the transfer portal is something we need to do a better job of exploring early on,” Huggins said of scanning those available earlier in the recruiting year. “My thing is, I want to coach our team this time of year, but we need to know better who is in the portal and who might fill some of our needs. It was new to everybody, but probably newer to us because we haven’t taken a lot of transfers in the past, but we need to look at this more.”