West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins announced the addition of forward Jamel King for the 2021-2022 season on Monday.

King originally signed at New Mexico but signed a grant in aid to join the Mountaineers. The 6-foot-7, 190-pounder from Uniontown, Alabama, averaged 23 points and six rebounds as a senior at Paul Bryant High School before playing at Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona. last season. There, he averaged 16 points and hit 53% of his 3-point attempts (30 for 57) while also pulling down four boards and dishing out two assists per contest.

“We think Jamel is a guy with a really bright future,” Huggins said. “He has size, but he also has the agility and skill level of a smaller player on the court. We look forward to him getting to campus this summer.”

