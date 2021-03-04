MORGANTOWN — With No. 6 West Virginia coming off an emotional 94-89 overtime loss to No. 3 Baylor on Tuesday, TCU had the stage set for a perfect trap game for the Mountaineers just two days later on Thursday night in the Coliseum.
But while the Mountaineers tap-danced — and in many cases, sleepwalked — around that trap, the Horned Frogs couldn’t quite bag the prey it stalked for the better part of 40 minutes.
At times uninspired, at others sloppy, yet in the end good enough, cold-shooting WVU hit just enough shots and capitalized on some poor offense from TCU to finally close out a 76-67 win over the Horned Frogs.
The win kept the Mountaineers’ hopes at the No. 2 seed in next week’s Big 12 Conference tournament alive, with WVU needing a win over No. 17 Oklahoma State on Saturday to clinch just that. The Cowboys lost at Baylor on Thursday, meaning the Mountaineers could fall no lower than third.
And while all of that is good news for West Virginia, for the most part, the Mountaineers looked like anything but a top seed on Thursday.
West Virginia mustered just 34.4% (21 for 61) shooting for the game as TCU hung around almost in spite of itself. The Mountaineers (18-7 overall, 11-5 Big 12 Conference) led by as many as 16 points in the second half before carrying a 32-18 lead into the break, but after taking a 42-27 lead on two Jalen Bridges free throws with 14:32 remaining, went largely cold as the Horned Frogs slowly climbed their way back in. A mark of 86.7% (26 for 30) from the foul line helped the Mountaineers stave off disaster.
TCU twice pulled as close as seven points at 53-46 and at 55-48 with 5:47 to go. A three-point play by WVU junior forward Derek Culver pushed that advantage back to 10 at 58-48, and from there Culver and the Mountaineers were able to do enough to hold TCU at bay.
It was much the same in the first half as while the Mountaineers didn’t exactly light it up, the Horned Frogs were so frigid that it didn’t matter.
West Virginia shot 36.4% from the floor before the break, including going 1 for its last 8 and not recording a field goal in the final 2:43 of the first half. But TCU (12-12, 5-10) didn’t score at all over the final 2:20 and was an abysmal 4 for 21 (18.2%) from the floor, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range. The Horned Frogs mustered just four points in the first half in the paint as the Mountaineers used a 15-1 run midway through the half to seize control early.
Despite a much more efficient second half from TCU, which shot 38.9% from the floor and ended up outscoring the Mountaineers 24-4 from its bench, it wasn’t enough to make up for the early struggles and missed opportunities.
WVU freshman forward Jalen Bridges had arguably his best game in a Mountaineer uniform, scoring a game-high 22 points to go with 12 rebounds. He had a double-double secured in the opening minutes of the second half. Culver added 17 points and eight boards with Sean McNeil scoring 14 points. Bridges and junior forward Emmitt Matthews combined to go 9 for 16 from the floor with the rest of the team shooting just 12 for 45.
Jaedon Ledee led TCU with 20 points, followed by 15 points from freshman guard Mike Miles and 12 from center Kevin Samuel.
The Mountaineers and Cowboys will tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday.
NOTES
n Each team had a technical foul, with West Virginia’s Gabe Osabuohien being hit with one with 5:47 left and TCU coach Jamie Dixon earning one inside the final minute.
n WVU junior point guard Jordan McCabe missed Thursday’s game with a lower back injury. He is listed as day-to-day.