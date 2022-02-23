In a season full of pain and punishment, Wednesday night was simply cruel and unusual.
West Virginia squandered a 12-point second-half lead to drop its 12th game out of the last 13 with an untimely turnover and some defensive miscues making the difference in an 84-81 win for host Iowa State in Ames, Iowa.
Nearly across the board, the Mountaineers (14-14 overall, 3-12 Big 12 Conference) seemingly alleviated many of the glaring problems that cost them so many times before. WVU outrebounded Iowa State 34-23, outscored the Cyclones in the paint (26-24), off the bench (44-8), off second chances (15-5) and led for 23:51 of game time.
But it was WVU that made the costly mistake at the worst of times, with Iowa State senior guard Izaiah Brockington stealing an inbounds pass from West Virginia’s Taz Sherman and scoring with 22 seconds left to put the Cyclones up 82-81. The Mountaineers came up empty on the other end and, after a pair of free throws from Gabe Kalscheur, a buzzer-beating 3-point attempt from Sherman went begging as the horn sounded.
The final sequence came after Sherman used the Mountaineers’ final timeout with teammate Sean McNeil trying to negotiate a full-court press. During the stoppage, WVU coach Bob Huggins said he drew up a play, one that both he and point guard Malik Curry agreed went awry in the execution.
“We didn’t execute coming out of the timeout and to sum it up, coach said in the locker room that everybody did their own thing on that play,” Curry said. “Taz got stuck under the basket, he had no outlet and he just turned it over. We can’t blame him. It’s everybody on the floor’s fault. We just didn’t execute.”
Huggins went into much further detail.
“Obviously, I didn’t want that,” Huggins said. “I drew it up for them twice. Twice. Very simple thing, which unquestionably would’ve worked. They had five guys inside the foul line, it would’ve unquestionably worked. We’re going to out cut on the side, more to hold those guys than anything else. We were to go set a back screen at the top of the key, he runs at the ball which further sinks those guys in and the guy who set the screen runs like crazy to the other end of the floor. We throw it long and he catches it, scores and we’re jumping around happy and win.
“He never moved … he never moved.”
WVU led 81-80 at the time after Brockington converted on 1 of 2 free throws with 28 seconds remaining.
Missed free throws were about the only way to stop Brockington on Wednesday as he poured in a game-high 35 points on 14-for-22 shooting, with 25 points coming in the second half. He also converted on 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and as a team the Cyclones (19-9, 6-9) buried 10 of 19 shots from beyond the arc.
Offensive struggles had cost the Mountaineers dearly so many times before, but on Wednesday it was second-half defensive lapses that did WVU in. West Virginia led 41-31 at halftime and by as many as 12 on four occasions early in the second half, but the Cyclones wouldn’t relent, shooting 63% after the break (17 for 27) and 55.1% for the game (27 for 49).
That was enough to negate a career-high 19 points for WVU forward Gabe Osabuohien, 19 more from Curry, 15 from Sherman and 11 for McNeil. Curry was pressed into more action (21 minutes) with Kobe Johnson also logging 19 in the absence of starting point guard Kedrian Johnson, who was ruled out prior to the game with a hip injury.
Iowa State’s rally started in earnest with 14:19 to go after Sherman hit a jumper to give WVU its last 12-point advantage at 54-42. The Cyclones answered with a 12-2 run and, after a Curry dunk, scored six more to seize a 60-58 lead.
From there, the game see-sawed over the final eight minutes with six lead changes down the stretch. West Virginia led by two possessions at 77-73 with 2:40 left after a dunk from Dimon Carrigan but Kalscheur answered with a 3 and scored eight of his 17 points in the final 2:22.
The Mountaineers will return home on Saturday to play Texas. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and air on ESPN2.