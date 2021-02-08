The first matchup between No. 14 West Virginia and No. 7 Texas Tech, which resulted in an 88-87 win for the Mountaineers in Morgantown on Jan. 25, was memorable for several reasons.
It was an unexpected offensive showcase for both teams and perhaps the finest moment in the young career of WVU sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride, who scored 17 points in the final 7:11 to help the Mountaineers erase a 12-point deficit. It culminated in McBride’s made bank shot with just over five seconds to go to give WVU a crucial come-from-behind win.
The Red Raiders (14-5 overall, 6-4 Big 12 Conference) lost the game despite outscoring WVU 25-0 off turnovers and 44-28 in the paint.
Arguably, it was a bit fluky in terms of the numbers. Indisputably, it was a departure from the norm for both teams, which have traditionally hung their hats on defense.
So WVU coach Bob Huggins believes, win or lose, it will be a much different story this time around when the teams meet in at 9 p.m. Tuesday in Lubbock, Texas. The game will air on ESPN.
“Yeah, it would surprise me, because generally speaking, it’s been a rock fight,” Huggins said. “But we guarded way better [in a 91-79 win over Kansas on Saturday] than we were guarding at that time as well.
“I think [Texas Tech has] guarded pretty consistently throughout. They switch everything. They’ve got all those guys and they’re all about the same size – they’re all 6-[foot-]5, 6-6 – and they’re all physically very strong.”
While McBride shined in the teams’ first meeting, so too did Tech junior guard Mac McClung, who erupted for 30 points in the loss.
McClung has emerged as one of the premier players in the league and is averaging 17.2 points per game, placing him second in the league behind Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham. McClung’s 87 made free throws are 14 more than anyone else in the Big 12.
Two games ago, McClung struggled, going 0 for 7 from the floor and scoring just six points, albeit in a 57-52 win over No. 12 Oklahoma. He recovered with a 23-point performance in a win over Kansas State and Huggins said there’s no reason to think there’s anything wrong with the Red Raiders’ top gun.
“Whenever scorers have a bad night it’s certainly a combination of things,” Huggins said. “Yeah, Oklahoma had something to do with it, but you don’t shoot it well every game, nobody does. I think it was a combination of he wasn’t shooting it well and [Oklahoma] did a great job on him.”
Even with WVU’s 88-point output against Texas Tech earlier this season, the Red Raiders still boast one of the country’s top scoring defenses, ranking 14th while yielding an average of 61.7 points per game. As for the Mountaineers, defense has been a much bigger battle as WVU is allowing 70.9 points per outing.
But the feeling around the program is that the team made significant strides on Saturday against Kansas, despite giving up 79 points. The Mountaineers were able to get needed stops down the stretch in the second half and forced 18 Jayhawk turnovers, turning those into 26 points.
Huggins hopes that effort shows itself again on Tuesday.
“I think we’re better now than the first game, I think we’re better defensively than we were the first game,” Huggins said. “I kind of like where we were the last game. I thought our intensity was better, our rotations were better, we were sending people where we wanted them to go, that’s what we’ve got to do.”
As part of that, Huggins inserted Emmitt Matthews back into the starting lineup for Jordan McCabe, hoping Matthews’ 6-7 length would pay dividends on the defensive end, which it did.
After the Kansas game, Huggins said the lineup could continue to fluctuate based on opponents and matchups. But on Monday, he backed off that a bit and hopes whatever the Mountaineers found on Saturday continues to develop over the coming weeks.
“I like what we did,” Huggins said. “Why screw with it? It was successful.”
McBride was named the Big 12 player of the week for the first time in his career on Monday after scoring 31 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists in the win over Kansas.
McBride was originally credited with 29 points but his tally was corrected to 31 when it was discovered that one of his baskets was credited to Jalen Bridges.