West Virginia will get its final road swing of the regular season started with a 4 p.m. ET game Saturday against No. 3 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
The Mountaineers (16-12 overall, 5-10 Big 12) lost to the Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4) 76-62 on Jan. 7 in Morgantown as part of a five-game losing streak to open Big 12 Conference play.
“They’re very good,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said of the Jayhawks. “[Jalen] Wilson is, I think, probably the best player in the league and will be the MVP of the league. They make shots. They shot the heck out of it when they came here. They’ve shot it well all year.
"They’re not as big and imposing as what they have been in the past, but they really make shots.”
Kansas was ranked No. 3 in the AP poll the last time the two met and later climbed to No. 2, but a three-game losing streak to Kansas State, TCU and Baylor dropped the Jayhawks in the rankings.
A win over Kentucky at Rupp Arena in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge started a stretch of wins in seven of the Jayhawks’ last eight games, including five straight victories leading into Saturday.
The Jayhawks are now tied atop the Big 12 standings with Texas at 11-4. They’ve got a home matchup with Texas Tech and a trip to Austin to face the Longhorns remaining. Kansas beat Texas 88-80 earlier this month in Lawrence.
“Although you could make a case that we’ve had a lot of big games, they’re the two biggest games we’ve played at home to date, obviously, because of the ramifications of what could possibly be if we’re able to take care of business and what would happen if we don’t,” Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters in a news conference Thursday. “They’re huge games and both hard games and two teams we haven't played in a long time.”
WVU, on the other hand, is coming off an 85-67 win over Oklahoma State on Monday that snapped a three-game skid.
It’s been a busy stretch for the Mountaineers, who enter their third Saturday-Monday stretch of games in the last three weeks, including the second on the road. They fell at both Texas and Baylor to start the stretch, and also lost to Texas Tech at home on Feb. 18.
WVU will continue its road trip with a 9 p.m. ET game Monday at No. 23 Iowa State before returning home to face No. 14 Kansas State on March 4 in the regular-season finale. As of Friday, the Mountaineers were 26th in the NET rankings and 20th in KenPom and in the “last four byes” of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s bracketology.
“We haven’t gone near as hard or near as long in practice this week,” Huggins said. “I don’t know what else you do.”
The previous meeting with Kansas this season was the most lopsided result in WVU’s five-game losing streak to open Big 12 play.
The Jayhawks came out of the gate hot in the first meeting, knocking down four straight 3-pointers to take a double-digit lead less than six minutes into the game. They shot 46% from the arc in the win, led by a 16-point performance from Gradey Dick, who knocked down four treys.
Four other Kansas players scored in double figures in the win. Wilson and KJ Adams Jr. each had 14 points, Kevin McCullar netted 12 and Dajuan Harris tallied 11.
WVU was without starting point guard Kedrian Johnson in that matchup, and were led by a 15-point game from Tre Mitchell, who had a WVU career-high 22 in Monday’s win over the Cowboys. Erik Stevenson totaled 12 points -- he’s averaged 25 points the last two games for the Mountaineers -- and Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 11 in the loss.
The Jayhawks lead the all-time series with WVU 19-6, have won nine of the last 10 meetings and are 10-0 against the Mountaineers at Allen Fieldhouse. It’s the only Big 12 arena in which WVU has not won.
“I think their shot-making ability affects everybody. They make shots,” Huggins said of Kansas. “They make shots, but they’ve also got a ton of breaks. If you want to look back over the history of the deal, I mean, c’mon. They’ve gotten incredible breaks that nobody else has got, nobody else gets outside of there.”
Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN.