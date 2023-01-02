Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Oklahoma St Basketball

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) gestures in the second half of Monday's game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla.

 AP photo

STILLWATER, Okla. - West Virginia couldn’t shake the struggles it had in the second half of Saturday’s overtime loss at Kansas State when it took the floor Monday for its second Big 12 Conference game.

The Mountaineers started slow against Oklahoma State, and after catching up briefly, lost 67-60 at Gallagher-Iba Arena to fall to 0-2 in conference play.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.