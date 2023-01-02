STILLWATER, Okla. - West Virginia couldn’t shake the struggles it had in the second half of Saturday’s overtime loss at Kansas State when it took the floor Monday for its second Big 12 Conference game.
The Mountaineers started slow against Oklahoma State, and after catching up briefly, lost 67-60 at Gallagher-Iba Arena to fall to 0-2 in conference play.
“It’s just us as a team, we’ve got to come out ready,” WVU forward Tre Mitchell said. “We came out a little sluggish, got punched in the face. I thought we responded well for a minute there, but we obviously have some room to grow when it comes to starting off games, starting off halves the right way and obviously we can’t miss as many free throws as we did. That’s the second game in a row where the free throw cost us the game, really.”
WVU (10-4 overall, 0-2 Big 12) turned the ball over and struggled to at the line in the overtime loss at K-State on Saturday after leading by double-digits at halftime, and those same troubles continued from the tip Monday and throughout much of the game.
The Mountaineers turned the ball over 15 times in the loss - including 11 in the first half - went just 17-of-28 from the free throw line and shot 37% from the field and 28% from 3-point range.
“We had shots - Seth [Wilson] had shots and didn’t make them, Keddy [Johnson] had shots and didn’t make them - we just didn’t make shots,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “And then for the second game in a row we don’t make any free throws, and for the second game in a row we just take the ball and say, ‘Hey, do you guys want to play with it for a little while?’ Throw it around, throw it out of bounds.
“We had 20 turnovers and we had how many this time? Fifteen this time? We’ve had 35 turnovers in two games. How do you call yourself a basketball player when you turn it over 35 times in two games, a basketball team? We’ve got a long way to go. The positive thing is we will get there.”
Despite trailing for much of the game, WVU did catch back up and take a brief lead when Erik Stevenson got hot. He knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers to put the Mountaineers up 53-51 with 7:20 to play, but was whistled for a technical - his fourth foul - after knocking down the final one because he gestured to former Oklahoma State standout and current NBA star Marcus Smart, who was sitting courtside.
“It’s a huge change. I can’t say it’s not,” Huggins said. “It’s a huge change. He knows better.”
Stevenson picked up his fifth foul shortly after, and Oklahoma State (9-5, 1-1) outscored the Mountaineers 16-7 from there to come away with the 67-60 victory.
“The kids did it. My message was we’ve got to decide that we really want to be a good team. Coming close, playing really well for stretches of games and coming up short, we’ve been there - Virginia Tech, UConn. If we really want to be a team that’s significant in February and March, you find a way to get the job done at the end of the day,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. “ … A lot of different guys came up and gave us big minutes.”
Bryce Thompson led Oklahoma State with 15 points, Avery Anderson III had 13, John-Michael Wright had 11 and Kalib Boone had 10 and six rebounds. The Cowboys are next scheduled to host No. 6 Texas on Saturday.
Stevenson led the Mountaineers with 17 points and Mitchell had 16 and seven rebounds.
While the Mountaineers were able to catch up midway through the second half, a slow start put them behind from the jump.
In the first half, the Mountaineers turned the ball over 11 times and shot just 32% from the field and 22% from 3-point range - and most of that came without reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Moussa Cisse on the court, after he went back to the locker room with an injury with 9:40 to play in the half and didn’t return before the break.
It took nearly seven minutes for the Mountaineers to get their second bucket of the game, and by the 11:15 mark in the half Oklahoma State had pulled ahead by nine. WVU cut the deficit to three with just over six minutes to play in the opening period, but couldn’t keep any momentum in their direction on the road and the Cowboys eventually took a 31-22 lead into halftime after a 3-pointer from Thompson and a layup from Quion Williams.
WVU continued to struggle through the early portion of the second half and trailed by as many as 13 points in the first five minutes, but got to the line and knocked down 12 free throws before the game entered the final 10 minutes to keep within striking distance.
From there, Stevenson - who struggled for much of the start of Big 12 play - got hot. The sharpshooter knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers, including one with 7:20 to play to give WVU the lead for the first time, 53-51, but the technical foul killed the Mountaineers’ momentum in the 67-60 loss.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier from here for WVU - the Mountaineers will return to Morgantown to face No. 3 Kansas on Saturday, before hosting a top-20 Baylor team Wednesday.