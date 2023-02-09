Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur, left, and West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. dive for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
West Virginia forward James Okonkwo, left, is defended by Iowa State forward Hason Ward, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes (13) is defended by West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
West Virginia players and coaching staff react from the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia is starting to climb out of the hole, but now needs to keep climbing.
With Wednesday’s 76-71 win over No. 11 Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum, the Mountaineers improved to 4-7 in Big 12 play and have won five of their last seven games overall.
“I think as the old proverb says, ‘You dug yourself a hole, you need to climb out of it,’” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “We dug ourselves a hole, and so we’re trying to climb out of it.”
The Mountaineers (15-9 overall, 4-7 Big 12) started the Big 12 slate with five straight losses, but now have won three games against top-15 teams since. That stretch has included wins over then-No. 14 TCU and then-No. 15 Auburn -- a nonconference game in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge -- before the Cyclones.
Despite the poor start, WVU was within reach for the majority of the games it lost early in the league schedule.
Now, they’re winning those types of games -- including the matchup with Iowa State.
WVU led by 15 points in the first half, but had to make free throws and get defensive stops down the stretch after the Cyclones took the lead in the final two minutes.
“I’ll say going through those first couple conference games, losing by one point, two points, that prepared us for this moment,” said WVU point guard Kedrian Johnson, who had 22 points in the win.
“In the huddles, we always stay positive, say, 'We’re going to score the next time, let’s just get a stop, come back down and score.' I think the positivity in the huddle during those timeouts helped us execute.”
The Mountaineers jumped from No. 21 to No. 19 in the NET rankings after Wednesday’s games. In the KenPom Ratings, they’re No. 15.
But WVU is still low in the Big 12 standings, despite the recent run of success. The Mountaineers are eighth in the table, ahead of just 2-9 Oklahoma and 1-10 Texas Tech. WVU split the two meetings with the Sooners and beat the Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas, in the only meeting so far.
Texas leads the league with an 8-3 record, followed by Kansas, Kansas State, Baylor and Iowa State. Each is 7-4. Oklahoma State and TCU are both 6-5.
The Mountaineers will now hit the road for a two-game swing in the Lone Star State. WVU faces off with No. 5 Texas at noon Saturday at the Moody Center in Austin before heading to Waco to play No. 14 Baylor at 9 p.m. Monday.
WVU will also have home games against Texas Tech and Oklahoma State and a road trip that features outings at Kansas and Iowa State, before closing the regular season March 4 against Kansas State at the Coliseum.
After the slow start to league play, the Mountaineers aim to keep climbing out of the hole and building an NCAA Tournament resume before the Big 12 Tournament starts March 8 in Kansas City, Missouri.
“I think that’s a big part of our competitiveness now. I think that’s a big part of why we’re playing so much harder than what we played before,” Huggins said. “We’re trying to get out of that hole and we’ve made strides in getting out of the hole, and once you get close to getting out of the hole, you sure as heck don’t want to fall back in it. I think that’s a big part of it.”