MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia is starting to climb out of the hole, but now needs to keep climbing.

With Wednesday’s 76-71 win over No. 11 Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum, the Mountaineers improved to 4-7 in Big 12 play and have won five of their last seven games overall.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.