AUSTIN, Texas -- Bob Huggins said his West Virginia team wasn’t prepared for the physicality No. 5 Texas brought Saturday in the Mountaineers’ 94-60 loss at Moody Center.
The Hall of Fame coach said it was something the Mountaineers hadn’t seen all year -- even in a challenging Big 12 slate against which WVU is now 4-8.
“Not that physical. Not that physical,” he said. “You wouldn’t want to be out there today.”
The Longhorns (20-5 overall, 9-3 Big 12) forced WVU (15-10, 4-8) to turn the ball over 20 times in the game, turning those extra possessions into 32 of their 94 points. Texas edged WVU 38-35 in rebounding and 28-12 in points in the paint. The Mountaineers shot just 19 of 54 in the loss, with six of the makes coming from beyond the arc.
“You know, you always want to come out, especially in this league, and just be physical, try and get teams off their spots, try to get them out of rhythm of what they really want to do,” said Texas forward Timmy Allen, who had 14 points -- including the 2,000th of his career -- nine rebounds and four assists in the win.
“That’s our mindset -- be physical. … The aggressive team usually comes out on top, so that’s what we try to do.”
There were 40 total fouls called in the game -- 21 on WVU and 19 on Texas. The Longhorns went 24 of 25 from the free throw line in the win, including a perfect 10 of 10 from Sir’Jabari Rice on his way to a game-high 24 points off the bench. The Mountaineers were 16 of 24 from the line.
Huggins said his pleas to the game’s officials -- Ray Natili, Rick Crawford and Antonio Petty -- regarding the contact went unheard.
“They’re bad listeners, if you haven’t figured that out by now,” Huggins said. “They’re bad listeners. They don’t listen real well. It’s, as they say, an exercise in futility to try to speak to them.”
WVU had better success, although still not great, with its physicality in the 69-61 loss to the Longhorns on Jan. 21 at the Coliseum. The Mountaineers held a 29-26 rebounding advantage and the two finished tied eight-all in second-chance points. Texas was plus-12 in the paint in the Morgantown meeting.
“Like coach said, I don’t think we came in ready, prepared,” said WVU forward Jimmy Bell Jr., who had six points and five rebounds Saturday. “The first game, we tried to be physical with them. This game we tried, but they came ready. We’ve just got to be prepared next game. That’s it.”
Often times, it is opposing coaches commenting on the physicality the Mountaineers bring to games.
Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said his team didn’t set the tone with it in a 76-71 loss to WVU on Wednesday, and TCU coach Jamie Dixon said WVU was “certainly the most physical, aggressive team we’ve played this year” and that “this wasn’t a basketball game -- this was a different game -- but it was what we expected,” after the Mountaineers beat the Horned Frogs in Morgantown, for example.
Texas interim coach Rodney Terry said it was an area of emphasis because of WVU’s style, but also because of the Longhorns' performance in an 88-80 loss at Kansas on Monday in their last game before facing the Mountaineers.
The Jayhawks were plus-five on the boards, outscored the Longhorns by nine on second-chance points and by eight in the paint, and forced 15 Texas turnovers they turned into 18 points. Kansas also attempted 10 more free throws in that game.
“Coach Huggins has a physical team, likewise,” Terry said. “His team plays really hard defensively, they guard (and) they’re physical in terms of rebounding the basketball, so we knew we needed to have a physical mindset going into this game. We spend time working on rebounding drills that we need to continue to get better with. Our defensive rebounding was something that needed to improve to finish possessions.
“We didn’t do a great job the other night in the Kansas game with our 50-50 game -- the game within the game -- so we wanted to try to be the first to the floor. ... These are things you have to do in the game, and you have to be willing to do some of the dirty work. You have to be willing to have some grit about you and I thought our guys brought that to the table today early and often.”
WVU will finish the road trip with a 9 p.m. game Monday at No. 14 Baylor. The Mountaineers lost to the Bears 83-78 on Jan. 11 in Morgantown.