AUSTIN, Texas -- Bob Huggins said his West Virginia team wasn’t prepared for the physicality No. 5 Texas brought Saturday in the Mountaineers’ 94-60 loss at Moody Center.

The Hall of Fame coach said it was something the Mountaineers hadn’t seen all year -- even in a challenging Big 12 slate against which WVU is now 4-8.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

