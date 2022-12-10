Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

UAB West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint (5) is defended by UAB guard Jordan Walker (10) during the first half of Saturday's game in Morgantown. 

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia knew Kedrian Johnson’s defense on the nation’s leading scorer, Jordan “Jelly” Walker, would be key in its matchup with UAB on Saturday.

The point guard got the job done on the offensive end as well.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.