MORGANTOWN - West Virginia got off to a hot start offensively for the second time in less than a week, but this time closed out a win.
The Mountaineers bounced back from Saturday’s loss at Xavier with an 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum in a Military Appreciation game.
“[Navy head coach] Ed DeChellis does a fantastic job with those guys and they play hard,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said. “They really, really play hard. I thought it was good for our guys to play against somebody that plays that hard. They really do compete.
“It was a great day to have Navy in here. On a day like this when so many West Virginians lost their lives in Pearl Harbor, I think it’s great to get Navy in here so that we can give a lot of gratitude to the people who really gave their lives for us.”
WVU (7-2) made the first three 3-pointers it attempted, nine of its first 12 field goal attempts and ended the first half Wednesday shooting 59% from the floor and 55% from 3-point range as it took a 48-38 lead into halftime against Navy’s zone defense.
Behind 13 first-half points from Erik Stevenson - and a near-perfect shooting half, if not for a long-range miss at the horn - and 12 from Tre Mitchell, WVU led by as much as 18 at the 7:13 mark when Mitchell made his second of back-to-back buckets, but Navy (5-4) stayed within striking distance by shooting 56% from the field and 46% from 3-point range with six makes through the first 20 minutes.
“Obviously it’s good to get some reps against a zone. We played 40 minutes of it,” Stevenson said. “To put up 85 points against a 2-3 is probably the most I’ve ever put up in college, but it’s not our offense, man, it’s our defense. We’ve got to get so much better defensively, especially on the ball and with our rotations.”
In Saturday’s Big East-Big 12 Battle at Xavier, the Mountaineers led by seven at halftime after shooting 7-of-9 from beyond the arc, but gave up 48 second-half points in an 84-74 defeat.
Wednesday’s second half had a different result, but not without a fight from the Midshipmen.
Navy cut its deficit to five within the first six minutes of the second half thanks to a personal 7-0 run from 5-foot-11 guard Austin Benigni, before WVU quickly surged back ahead with three 3s from Kedrian Johnson, Joe Toussaint and Mitchell in just over a minute stretch to pull back ahead by 13 with under 11 minutes left.
“Our kids played with some passion, some grit, some toughness. We cut it to, I think, five points in the second half and we still had a chance,” DeChellis said. “ … I’m disappointed in the outcome, but I’m proud of the effort and the energy we put into this thing.”
WVU continued to pull away from there, eventually capping off the 85-64 win on a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer from Toussaint.
Mitchell led four Mountaineers in double-figure scoring with 19 points. Stevenson had 13, Toussaint had 12 points and seven assists and Johnson had 11 points and seven assists. The Mountaineers shot 55% from the field and 46% from 3-point range in the win.
Benigni finished with 20 points for Navy and Sean Yoder had 10. The Midshipmen will next play at Towson on Sunday.
WVU will be back in action Saturday at the Coliseum for the second game of a four-game homestand. The Mountaineers are scheduled to face UAB at 6 p.m.