Navy West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) shoots while defended by Navy guard Christian Jones (10) during the second half of Wednesday's game in Morgantown.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia got off to a hot start offensively for the second time in less than a week, but this time closed out a win.

The Mountaineers bounced back from Saturday’s loss at Xavier with an 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum in a Military Appreciation game.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.