MORGANTOWN - West Virginia will head into Big 12 play on a four-game winning streak, after knocking off Stony Brook 75-64 on Thursday at the WVU Coliseum.
Despite the win, the Mountaineers weren’t happy with their performance before the Christmas break.
“It was pathetic, man, to be honest,” WVU guard Erik Stevenson said. “It’s just a bad performance as a team, not individually. I’m not speaking for myself, but as a team performance, it wasn’t good. No disrespect to them, but we should’ve beat them by 40. Obviously we didn’t help ourselves when it comes to metrics and numbers, but a win is a win - I’m going to take that every day of the week.
“ … I’m just not pleased with it. It was a little bit of a trap game and those are never easy to play. Guys want to get on a plane instead of being here and that’s part of it.”
Kedrian Johnson led WVU (10-2) with 18 points, Erik Stevenson had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists and Joe Toussaint had 12 points - all of which came in the second half. The Mountaineers were without Emmitt Matthews Jr. for a second straight game with a left knee injury. His status remains day-to-day.
The Mountaineers struggled offensively much of the night. It shot 42% in the game, including just 34.5% from the field and 25% from 3-point range in the first half. WVU shot better in the second half - 50% from the field and 57.1% from 3-point range - to hold off the Seawolves for a fourth win in a row.
Tyler Stephenson-Moore led Stony Brook (4-9) with 16 points, Kenan Sarvan had 13, Toby Onyekonwu had 11 and Tanahj Pettway had 10. Stony Brook shot just 38.5% from the field in the game and 32.1% from 3-point range, but went 15-of-15 from the free throw line in the second half after not attempting one in the first half. The Seawolves are scheduled to next play at Northeast on Dec. 31.
“We don’t pass the ball to open guys, we gave up straight line drives, we don’t rebound the ball, we foul excessively,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said. “Even the officials tell them, ‘Stop fouling and I’ll stop blowing the whistle.' Then they continue to foul. It’s an easy way out.”
The Mountaineers never trailed in the victory, but Stony Brook hung around through the first half while WVU struggled offensively - their 28 points by the break were the fewest in a first half this season for a team that entered the game averaging 81.9 per game.
WVU jumped out to a nine-point lead less than five minutes in, but hit a cold stretch without a field goal for 7:21, which allowed the Seawolves to draw even 17-all heading into the under-8 media timeout.
Johnson scored the next seven points out of the break as part of his team-high 12 first-half points and WVU continued to make it a 11-2 run, before Stony Brook scored the final five points to close the gap to four heading to the break.
WVU started to pull away at the 11:25 mark of the second half, when Stevenson knocked down a jumper from the elbow to start a 15-2 that made it a 60-41 Mountaineer lead - their largest of the night - before eventually closing out the 75-64 win.
“This is called a trap game, that one game before Christmas,” Toussaint said. “No disrespect to them, but you play a low-major team and it’s a trap. It’s a test where your mind is, it’s a test where you’re at as a team. It was ugly. It wasn’t pretty, but I’m glad we came out in the second half strong and we won the game.
“It wasn’t pretty at all, we definitely have to tighten up on a lot of things, but I’m glad we got the win.”
The Mountaineers will now hit the road to kick off Big 12 play. WVU will open league action Dec. 31 with a 7 p.m. ET game at Kansas State, before heading down to Oklahoma State for a Jan. 2 contest.