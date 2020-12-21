When looking at this year’s Kansas basketball squad, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said there are a few differences. Primarily, the Jayhawks are a bit smaller and more dependent on driving and slashing instead of pounding the ball inside.
But there’s also one important similarity between this year’s Jayhawks and the teams that have won at least a share of 17 of the last 19 Big 12 regular-season conference titles.
“They’re the same because they’re really good,” Huggins said.
Indeed, in terms of record and ranking, No. 3 Kansas (7-1 overall, 1-0 Big 12) is right back where it usually is, at or near the top of the polls and the league. And that’s what No. 7 West Virginia finds itself up against as the Mountaineers travel to Lawrence, Kansas, for a top-10 showdown at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The game will air on ESPN2.
While both coaches agree the size advantage may lie with WVU (7-1, 1-0) — Huggins joked that that’s the case for the first time in 20 years — Kansas coach Bill Self said the key to success for the Jayhawks may be in the low post defensively.
“West Virginia will probably throw the deepest group of bigs at us in our league,” Self said. “They’re talented and they whipped up on us pretty good last year, the bigs did, especially in our building. The first half, they totally dominated. We’ll have to be good across the board and our guards certainly have to rebound, but [forwards] David [McCormack and Mitch [Lightfoot]’s play is going to be very important.”
The Mountaineers led 30-24 at Kansas at halftime a year ago and forwards Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe combined for 29 rebounds in the game. This season, Culver is averaging a double-double with 14.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game while Tshiebwe has been a bit up and down, averaging 8.8 and 7.3 rebounds.
But while Self has to concern himself with the damage WVU’s duo on the inside may do with a size advantage, Huggins and the Mountaineers have to contend with a perimeter-oriented Jayhawks team that’s averaging 8.4 made 3-pointers a game and is shooting just shy of 40 percent (39.2) from beyond the arc.
That puts the onus on Culver and/or Tshiebwe to extend their defense as Kansas attempts to stretch the floor.
“We’ve been doing it, so I think our guys — Derek in particular — has done a good job of playing on the perimeter when need be,” Huggins said.
Since joining the Big 12, the Mountaineers have had some success against the Jayhawks, going 5-3 against them in Morgantown. But away from the friendly confines, West Virginia is 0-11, including a mark of 0-8 in Lawrence. It won’t be a full Phog Allen Fieldhouse this time around with Kansas announcing a limit of 2,500 fans.
Both teams opened league play with tough wins, though WVU’s was a bit more surprising as the Mountaineers had to survive a 70-65 scare at home against Iowa State.
By and large, the entire season has been a battle for the Mountaineers, with the one exception being a fairly convincing 87-71 win over Richmond. There have been issues in those games — cold shooting, costly turnovers, defending ball screens and keeping opponents out of the paint, to name a few — but it’s more an all-encompassing issue with consistency according to Huggins. West Virginia will need to find just that in order to exorcise its demons at Kansas on Tuesday.
“It’s consistency more than it is anything,” Huggins said. “We have done that [stopped drives], we have done a pretty good job of it, and then there’s times we haven’t done that. But you can say that about our perimeter shooting. We’ve shot it extremely well, we’ve shot it really poor — we just haven’t been consistent in much of anything other than rebounding the ball, we have rebounded the ball pretty well. But we thought those guys in year two would be way, way more consistent than they were in year one.”
n On Monday afternoon, WVU announced that West Virginia’s scheduled home game against Buffalo on Dec. 29 has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within Buffalo’s program.