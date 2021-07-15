West Virginia’s men’s basketball team will face Elon in the nightcap of the opening round of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic on Thursday, Nov. 18, at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.
The game, to be shown on ESPN2, will be the fourth of the day, following St. Bonaventure vs. Boise State at 2 p.m., Clemson vs. Temple at 4 p.m., and Marquette vs. Ole Miss at 7 p.m.
Given the start time of the game between the Golden Eagles and the Rebels, an actual tip time of 9:30 p.m. or later is expected for the Mountaineers’ matchup against the Phoenix.
Times for the remainder of the bracket have also been set, with consolation games for the first-round losers slated for noon and 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.
The semifinals, for the four winners, will tip off at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. West Virginia will face either the winner or the loser of the Marquette-Ole Miss clash.
After a day off, the final games will be played on Sunday, Nov. 21, starting with the seventh-place game at 10:30 a.m. The fifth-place contest is scheduled for 1 p.m., followed by the third-place game at 5 p.m. and the championship game at 7:30 p.m.
All games are slated for one of the ESPN linear networks, with the championship game airing on ESPN.