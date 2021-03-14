The West Virginia University men's basketball team received a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region and will face 14th-seeded Morehead State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Friday in the Indianapolis area.
Times and locations for first-round games had not been announced as of press time.
The Mountaineers (18-9) are one of seven Big 12 Conference teams to earn bids to the tournament. The only conference with more entrants is the Big Ten, with nine.
WVU coach Bob Huggins said he was pleased with the NCAA seeding.
"Pleased. I'm pleased with the seed where we are," Huggins said. "Go home, watch four or five Morehead games, then I can fill you in a little better."
This will be eighth trip to the NCAA Tournament for Morehead State (23-7) and first since 2011, when the Eagles, as a No. 13 seed, defeated No. 4 Louisville 62-61 before bowing out in the second round with a 65-48 loss to 12th-seeded Richmond.
Morehead State has twice advanced to the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals (Sweet 16) -- in 1956 and 1961, when the tournament included just 32 teams. The Eagles are 5-7 in NCAA appearances, not including a 1-1 record in regional consolation games (when those contests were played before the expansion of the tournament).
While WVU lost its last two games of this year's regular season, Huggins said the respect of the Big 12 was evident in the tournament seeding, which had the Mountaineers as the No. 10 overall seed.
“I think the fact that we struggled a bit down the stretch and [lost] nine games and we’re a No. 3 seed, that bodes well for who we played,” Huggins said. “I think we played as good a schedule as virtually anybody has.”
Huggins did not know much about his opponent during Sunday night’s interview session because he had not had a chance to see video of the Eagles. Instead, he was more focused on when his team would be able to take the floor again.
The Mountaineers get that opportunity on the first full day of NCAA Tournament games on Friday at a time to be later announced by the NCAA Tournament committee, headed by Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart.
After a pair of disappointing losses to Oklahoma State -- one to end the regular season and the other in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament -- Huggins said his team is eager to get back on the floor, no matter who the opponent may be.
“We’ve been off a while,” Huggins said. “We’re kind of anxious to play again.”
Morehead State earned an automatic NCAA bid by winning the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, defeating top-seed Belmont 86-71 in the title game. The Eagles went 1-1 against Belmont in the regular season, losing on the road 73-58 on Feb. 13 in Nashville -- Morehead's only loss in its last 20 games -- and winning 89-82 in overtime in the regular-season finale on Feb. 27 at Morehead, Kentucky.
Under head coach Preston Spradlin, the Eagles started the year at 4-6 overall, but enter the NCAA Tournament on a seven-game winning streak and winners of 19 of their last 20 games.
The growth of the Eagles is predicated on the growth of freshman Johni Broome, who is averaging 13.9 points and 9.0 rebounds.
Huggins referenced all nine of WVU’s losses coming to teams in the NCAA Tournament, which is a far cry from Morehead State's Ohio Valley Conference schedule.
“The first thing that comes to my mind is that they didn’t play in the Big 12,” Huggins said of the Eagles. “There’s a bit of a difference.”
If the Mountaineers win their first-round game, they'll play Sunday against the winner of No. 6 seed San Diego State and No. 11 seed Syracuse.
Huggins acknowledged that, if his team gets past Morehead State in Friday’s first round, the matchup with either of those teams would come against a pair of familiar opponents.
“We’ve played San Diego State before,” Huggins said. “We played them in Las Vegas and, obviously, we’ve played Syracuse a bunch from back in the old Big East days. Those two guys, I know very, very well.”
A win would be the 900th in Huggins' career. His next win puts him an exclusive club of Division I coaches that includes only Mike Kryzyzewski (1,168), Jim Boeheim (978), Jim Calhoun (915), Roy Williams (903) and Bob Knight (902).
Other games in WVU's half of the Midwest bracket are No. 7 vs. No. 10 Rutgers and No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Cleveland State.
In the top half of the Midwest bracket, it'll be top-seeded Illinois vs. No. 16 Drexel, No. 8 Loyola-Chicago vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech, No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Oregon State and No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 Liberty.
The Big 12 will have representation in all four NCAA regions. Besides WVU and Oklahoma State in the Midwest, Big 12 teams playing in the NCAA Tournament are Baylor (No. 1 South Region), Texas Tech (No. 6 South), Oklahoma (No. 8 West), Kansas (No. 3 West) and Texas (No. 3 East).
The top seeds in the four regions are Gonzaga (West), Baylor (South), Illinois (Midwest) and Michigan (East).