MORGANTOWN — Less than 24 hours after the Mountaineers’ original opening-round opponent for the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic announced it was pulling out of the early season men’s basketball tournament, a new foe has been slotted in to face West Virginia.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, Texas A&M announced Tuesday that it would not be participating in the tourney, which will take place Nov. 25-27 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The event’s officials immediately went to work finding a replacement, and Northern Iowa has agreed to take the Aggies’ spot. Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today first reported the change, though a short time later WVU officials confirmed the new Mountaineer opponent.
The Panthers will take A&M’s place in the Crossover Classic’s eight-team field and will face WVU in the tourney’s first game, which tips off at 2 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, Nov. 25. That contest will be televised by ESPN. All the 12 games played in the Crossover Classic will be broadcast by ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
The new matchup fits into the Panthers’ schedule. Northern Iowa lists just 18 regular-season games to be played for the coming year, all within the Missouri Valley Conference. It does not list any non-conference games, so the three additional contests it would pick up in the Crossover Classic would easily fit within the 27-game maximum allowed by the NCAA this season.
According to its current schedule, UNI’s first game is not until Dec. 30 when it hosts Missouri State, so there is plenty of time for three games over the Thanksgiving week.
Northern Iowa was previously slated to play in a Thanksgiving-week tourney in the Cayman Island Classic. Because of coronavirus concerns, that event was then going to be moved to Niceville, Florida. Last month, though, the entire tournament, which was renamed the Emerald Coast Classic and was going to also include schools like Oregon, Iowa State and Illinois, was canceled. Thus UNI was left looking for another tournament, and it has now found one at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
West Virginia is not getting off easy with the switch from Texas A&M to Northern Iowa, though. Far from it.
The Aggies were 16-14 last season with a NET ranking of 113th. UNI won the Missouri Valley regular-season title for the third time in the past 12 years, held a 25-6 record and a NET ranking of 48th.
Northern Iowa is the preseason favorite this year to win the Missouri Valley Conference, while A&M is 11th in the 14-team SEC preseason poll.
Ben Jacobson has served as the Panthers coach since 2006. He holds a 269-170 record in that period and has taken this club to the NCAA Tournament four times, including a run to the Sweet 16 in 2010, when it knocked off No. 1 seed Kansas along the way.