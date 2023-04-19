MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has announced another nonconference game for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
The Mountaineers will face Ohio State on Dec. 30 in Cleveland. The venue and game time will be announced at a later date.
The two teams have met 17 times before. The Buckeyes hold a 9-8 edge in the series, but WVU has won eight of the last nine games and three straight between the border-state schools.
WVU and Ohio State last played in 2019, with the Mountaineers winning 67-59 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.
The event is being put on by Intersport, a Chicago-based sports marketing and events agency that manages several early-season college basketball events. Intersport puts on the Fort Myers Tip-Off in November and WVU will take part in that event. It also holds the CBS Sports Classic, in which Ohio State is an annual participant.
Ohio State is coming off a season in which it went 16-19 overall and 5-15 in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes have appeared in 13 of the last 17 NCAA Tournaments, and have won five Big Ten regular-season titles and four conference tournament titles since 2006.
WVU went 19-15 overall and 7-11 in Big 12 play last season, which ended with a loss to Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
Final details for the Dec. 30 game will be announced in the coming weeks.