NCAA Maryland W Virginia Basketball

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins reacts to a call during a first-round basketball game against Maryland in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday.

 Butch Dill | The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has announced another nonconference game for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The Mountaineers will face Ohio State on Dec. 30 in Cleveland. The venue and game time will be announced at a later date.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

