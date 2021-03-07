As fate would have it, West Virginia won’t have to wait long to get another crack at Oklahoma State.
The Mountaineers and Cowboys will square off in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
A 76-64 win by No. 15 Texas over TCU on Sunday night finished Big 12 Conference regular-season play and knocked the Mountaineers down to the No. 4 seed in the tournament, which starts with first-round games on Wednesday.
WVU needed a win over Oklahoma State on Saturday to secure the league’s No. 2 seed but was upset 85-80 by the Cowboys in Morgantown. With that win, Oklahoma State sealed the league’s No. 5 seed, setting up the quarterfinal matchup.
With West Virginia’s loss, Kansas, which finished 12-6 in league play, secured the second seed, and by virtue of its win on Sunday, Texas finished tied with the Mountaineers for third place at 11-6 in the league. The Longhorns and Mountaineers split their regular-season series and while both were winless against top-seeded Baylor, the Longhorns swept second-seeded Kansas with WVU going 1-1 against the Jayhawks. That 2-0 mark against Kansas gave Texas the tiebreaker. Texas will tangle with Texas Tech in the 3 vs. 6 matchup in the nightcap at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
First-round games on Wednesday will determine the other two quarterfinals. Eighth-seeded TCU will play ninth-seeded Kansas State to start the tournament at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, with No. 7 Oklahoma taking on No. 10 Iowa State after that. The Kansas State-TCU winner will play Baylor in a quarterfinal at 2:30 p.m. Thursday with the Oklahoma-Iowa State victor playing Kansas at 6:30.
Semifinals are set for 6:30 and 9:30 Friday night, with the league championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday. The WVU-Oklahoma State winner would play the early game Friday, with top-seeded Baylor looming as the opponent if the Bears get past the Kansas State-TCU winner in the quarterfinals.
The Mountaineers and Cowboys split the regular-season series, with each team winning on the road. West Virginia overcame a 19-point second-half deficit to dispatch of Oklahoma State 87-84 in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Jan. 4. The Cowboys returned the favor on Saturday with an 85-80 win in Morgantown, that coming without the services of Cade Cunningham, the likely No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NBA draft, and fellow starter Isaac Likekele, both of whom missed the game with injury.
WVU will look for its first Big 12 Championship since joining the league in 2012 and its first conference title since winning the Big East in 2010.