Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia forward James Okonkwo (32) dunks the ball against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia’s opponent is set for the 2023 Big East-Big 12 Battle.

The Mountaineers will face St. John’s on Dec. 1 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, the two conferences announced Thursday.

