MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia’s opponent is set for the 2023 Big East-Big 12 Battle.
The Mountaineers will face St. John’s on Dec. 1 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, the two conferences announced Thursday.
The Big East-Big 12 battle, which is in its fifth year, will feature 11 matchups between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5. Game times and television networks will be announced at a later date.
The Mountaineers faced Xavier at Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, in their most recent Big East-Big 12 Battle matchup, falling 84-74.
St. John’s, which hired Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino in March to lead the program, went 18-15 in 2022-23. The Red Storm lost to Marquette in the Big East quarterfinals and did not play in a postseason tournament. St. John’s lost to Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, in last year’s Big East-Big 12 Battle.
The series has gone from 10 to 11 games in 2023-24 and 2024-25 with both conferences adding new members since the start of the original agreement. The Big 12 will host six games in the upcoming challenge, while the Big East will host six in 2024-25.
The matchups are jointly determined by the two conferences, with the home team determining the venue for its game.