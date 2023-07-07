Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Stony Brook West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia guard Seth Wilson protects the ball from Stony Brook guard Tanahj Pettway (11) during a Dec. 22 game in Morgantown.

 William Wotring/The Dominion-Post via AP

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s men’s basketball team now knows who it will play in its first game away from the WVU Coliseum in the upcoming season.

The Mountaineers will open the Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, Florida, against SMU at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics.