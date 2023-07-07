MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s men’s basketball team now knows who it will play in its first game away from the WVU Coliseum in the upcoming season.
The Mountaineers will open the Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, Florida, against SMU at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Also in the Beach Division of the tournament are Wisconsin and Virginia. Those two will face off in their first game at 6 p.m. on Nov. 20. The third-place and championship games will take place Nov. 22, and all games of the event will be televised on FS1.
“The excitement for this year’s tournament continues to build as we get closer to tip-off,” Intersport vice president and tournament director Mark Starsiak said in a news release. “Each program brings not only a successful basketball pedigree but also an incredibly passionate fan base that we expect turning out in full force this Thanksgiving. This promises to be one of the most highly anticipated tournaments that we’ve had in our short history.”
It will mark the Mountaineers’ first-ever meeting with SMU, which went 10-22 a season ago. West Virginia is 1-3 against Wisconsin, with the last meeting in 2013. The Mountaineers lead the series with Virginia 10-9, with the last meeting between the two taking place during the 2017 season.
The quartet of teams have a combined 82 conference regular-season and tournament titles and 92 NCAA Tournament appearances.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season against Missouri State on Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum, and will also host Monmouth on Nov. 10 and Jacksonville State on Nov. 14 before making the trip to the Sunshine State.
The Mountaineers were scheduled to go to Italy from July 31-Aug. 10, but WVU announced on Friday the three-game trip has been postponed by a year due to the Mountaineers' coaching transition and roster changes in recent weeks.
“For the trip to be most beneficial to our program, it made more sense to defer the Italy summer trip to next year,” interim coach Josh Eilert said in a news release. “A lot of factors went into the decision, but it became clear that getting our roster finalized and continuing our workout schedule here in Morgantown was the best course of action.”
Bob Huggins, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year and had been WVU’s coach since 2007, submitted his resignation to university President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker on the night of June 17. Huggins’ resignation came after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh on the night of June 16.
Eilert was named interim coach for the 2023-24 season on June 24, and Baker said a national search for the permanent coach will take place at the conclusion of the season.
Since then, several players have announced they would be transferring.
Forward Tre Mitchell, the lone expected returning starter from last year, announced his transfer to Kentucky on June 26. Guard Joe Toussaint said he will transfer to Texas Tech on Tuesday, and junior forwards Mohamed Wague and James Okonkwo announced their departures for Alabama and North Carolina, respectively, the next two days.
Guard Jose Perez, who was with the Mountaineers last season but was deemed ineligible by the NCAA for the 2022-23 season after transferring from Manhattan shortly before the season began, also entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.