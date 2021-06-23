Pairings have been announced for the 2022 Big 12/SEC Men's Basketball Challenge to be played on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, with West Virginia University playing at Arkansas.
The ninth annual event will consist of 10 games as every Big 12 member faces 10 programs from the Southeastern Conference. This will mark the seventh consecutive year for all games to be played in one day. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests.
Other matchups include Baylor at Alabama, Missouri at Iowa State, Kentucky at Kansas, Kansas State at Ole Miss, Oklahoma at Auburn, Oklahoma State at Florida State, LSU at TCU, Tennessee at Texas, and Mississippi State at Texas Tech. Big 12 teams are 44-35 (.557) in the Challenge.
Television designations and game times will be announced when available.