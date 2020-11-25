One door closes, another opens.
The Wednesday, Dec. 2 home opener for the West Virginia University men’s basketball team against Youngstown State was postponed recently because of COVID-19 cases within the Penguins’ program.
Instead of leaving that date open, though, WVU has picked up another opponent — and one that is about as good as it gets.
WVU will now face Gonzaga, which is No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press poll and No. 2 in the coaches’ poll, on Wednesday, Dec. 2 in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis.
The opportunity came about not only because YSU had to drop its game against West Virginia, but also because the Zags’ initial Jimmy V opponent, Tennessee, had to cancel its appearance because of coronavirus cases within the Volunteers’ program.
Normally the Jimmy V Classic is held at Madison Square Garden in New York, but it was moved to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis this year because of restrictions brought about by COVID-19.
WVU, which is No. 15 in the preseason AP Poll, and Gonzaga will be the first game of a Jimmy V doubleheader in Indy. No. 2 Baylor is slated to meet No. 8 Illinois at 9 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Bankers Life, while the Mountaineers and Zags will tip off at 7 p.m. Both games will be televised by ESPN.
West Virginia will start its season with three games at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Nov. 25-27 prior to meeting Gonzaga in Indianapolis.
The Zags, who were 31-2 last season, open their 2020-21 campaign with two games in the Fort Myers (Fla.) Tip-Off — Thursday against No. 6 Kansas and then Nov. 27 versus Auburn.
This will be WVU’s fifth game all-time against Gonzaga. WVU has lost the previous four meetings, falling to the Zags in first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh (77-54), at GU’s McCarthey Athletic Center in 2012 (84-50), at the WVU Coliseum in 2013 (80-76) and in the Sweet 16 round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament in San Jose, California (61-58).
This will be WVU’s fourth appearance in the Jimmy V Classic. The Mountaineers have lost their previous three showings, all played at Madison Square Garden, falling to Davidson in 2008 (68-65), Virginia in 2015 (70-54) and Florida in 2018 (66-56).
This also will be just the second game West Virginia has ever played in the city of Indianapolis. It lost to Duke (78-57) at Lucas Oil Stadium in the Final Four of the 2010 NCAA Tournament.