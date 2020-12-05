A college basketball schedule doesn’t afford much time to dwell on wins or losses.
So, after an 87-82 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga in the Jimmy V Classic on Wednesday in Indianapolis, No. 11 West Virginia now sets its sights on a road trip to Georgetown (1-1). The game is schedule for a 4:30 p.m. tipoff on Sunday at McDonough Arena in Washington and will be televised on FS1. The game is part of the Big 12/Big East Battle schedule.
While the Mountaineers (3-1) will try to put the game with the Bulldogs behind them, there were plenty of lessons to take from that contest. As WVU coach Bob Huggins stated during a Zoom call on Friday, there are plenty of things to improve upon.
“It’s amazing that we actually had a chance to win the game,” Huggins said. “We gave up 60 points in the paint, which has never happened before in my career I don’t think. [Gonzaga’s] 23 lay-ins is absurd, to give up that many. They got 25 fast-break points, which, obviously, stopping the fast break was a vital part of what we talked about to do to win the game, and they got 23 points off of our turnovers and we have turned the ball over at an alarming rate.”
In the Hoyas (1-1), the Mountaineers will face a team that has had some turnover woes of its own, averaging 16.5 over the first two games. Over the course of a 70-62 win over Maryland Baltimore County and a 78-71 loss to Navy, Georgetown has flashed balanced scoring, led by senior guard Jahvon Blair (20 points per game). Senior 6-foot-11 center Qudus Wahab is averaging just short of a double-double (14.0 points, 9.5 rebounds per game). Senior forward/guard Jamorko Pickett (13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds) and senior guard Donald Carey (10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds) have also contributed heavily.
Wahab’s size is imposing but he’s surrounded by four perimeter players, which could prove a bigger problem for a WVU team that features two bigs in the starting lineup in forwards Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe.
“I think that’s seemingly the wave of the future is one big and four perimeter guys,” Huggins said. “But when you have bigs like we have, you’ve got to use them. Derek is averaging a double-double [15.8 points, 11.3 rebounds]. Oscar [9.3 points, 8.8 rebounds] is just now starting to get back and be the Oscar we saw a year ago and I think that’s a heck of an advantage for us.”
Defensive lapses aside, Huggins’ main beef with his offense has been quick shots and a lack of passing. That includes not feeding the ball to the posts enough.
On Friday, Huggins presented some stats from the Gonzaga game that illustrated his point.
“Three or less passes we were 15 for 36 [41.7%), four or more passes we shot 60%,” Huggins said. “We only passed it four or more times five times in the game. That’s alarming. We’ve got to pass the ball. We’ve missed open guys, we hold the ball too much, obviously we dribble the ball too much. It’s a fine line in that you don’t want to destroy their confidence in what they can do, but at the same time they’ve got to do what it takes to win games and they’ve been told and told and told to pass the ball more. They’re going pass the ball or they’re going to be in a position not to have the ball so we won’t have to worry about them passing.”
To Huggins’ point, the Mountaineers are averaging 13.2 assists per game. That ranks 149th in the country. Added to those 53 total assists are 49 turnovers, giving WVU a ratio of 1.08, which ranks 123rd.
Huggins harped on the passing issues further, saying it has hindered the offensive effectiveness of some of the team’s best offensive players, including Culver, Tshiebwe and Emmitt Matthews.
“It’s hard to be aggressive when you don’t get the ball,” Huggins said. “You look at Derek’s numbers and, primarily, Derek is scoring off the offensive glass. We’re not throwing it to Derek as much as we need to throw it to Derek. We’re not throwing it to Oscar as much as we need to throw it to Oscar. Primarily the passes each are receiving is from the other one.
“Think about what I just said though. You look at our shots and again, 36 field goal attempts, three passes or less. That’s not good offense, particularly when you’re not making the shots. We’ve got to get that part taken care of.
“I think everybody realizes that we have the ability to be a really good team, but in saying that, we’ve got to do what’s right and what’s productive.”