Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia improved to 4-0 on the basketball season with a 92-58 beatdown of Penn Friday night at the WVU Coliseum.

But the Mountaineers know much more difficult contests lay ahead of them, starting with their next game on Thanksgiving night (10 p.m. on ESPN2) against Purdue (3-0) in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.

Tags