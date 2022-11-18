MORGANTOWN — West Virginia improved to 4-0 on the basketball season with a 92-58 beatdown of Penn Friday night at the WVU Coliseum.
But the Mountaineers know much more difficult contests lay ahead of them, starting with their next game on Thanksgiving night (10 p.m. on ESPN2) against Purdue (3-0) in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
“I don’t know how to tell,” said WVU head coach Bob Huggins when asked if his club is ready for the step up in competition that awaits in Portland.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do. We don’t rebound the ball the way we need to rebound it [losing the battle of the boards to the Quakers, 38-29]. We don’t rebound it defensively the way we need to, and we don’t rebound it offensively the way we need to.”
Huggins is usually hard to please, but he did like the way his team shot the ball against Penn (55.6% from the field and 52.2% from 3-point range), and he was fairly happy with its 12-7 assist-to-turnover ratio.
“I thought we passed the ball better, which is an improvement,” said the Hall of Fame coach, who with Friday’s win tied Jim Calhoun for the third-most victories in men’s college basketball history with 920. Mike Krzyzewski (1,202) and Jim Boeheim (999) are the only ones ahead of Huggins on that list.
“I thought we got it out in transition a little better than we have been. Offensively, though, we weren’t sharp, and we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
WVU came sprinting out of the gate Friday night and led 9-1 by the time the game was two-and-a-half minutes old. That advantage expanded to 28-7 seven minutes later after a couple of Tre Mitchell free throws. Penn found some operating room inside and trimmed West Virginia’s lead 35-22 at the 5:08 mark, but then WVU’s Erik Stevenson closed the half on a blistering streak, draining a pair of 3-pointers and driving to rim for two layups in a minute-and-a-half span to lift the Mountaineers to a 52-31 halftime lead.
A senior transfer from South Carolina, Stevenson was 4 of 4 from 3-point range and 6 of 6 from the field overall en route to 17 first-half points. At that juncture, he was on track to surpass his college career high (29 as a sophomore at Wichita State), but as West Virginia’s second-half lead kept growing, Huggins gave ample opportunity to his bench players.
Stevenson still led WVU in scoring with 21 points, making 8 of his 9 field goal attempts on the night, but he didn’t threaten his career best. He did top his previous WVU high, though, which was 16 points at Pitt last week.
“It didn’t really feel like I was hot,” said Stevenson after his 21 points in 16 minutes. “There have been games where I knew it was going in. Tonight I was just shooting it, and it was going in for me. I was getting good looks because guys were getting me the ball in good spots. I was trying not to be selfish. I was taking the right shots.
“The beauty of this team is we have four, five, six, seven guys who can do that on any given night. It was just my day today.”
After Stevenson, three Mountaineers finished with 11 points each — Mitchell, Keedy Johnson and Joe Toussaint.
Stevenson said neither he nor any of his teammates are worried about individual stats.
“It makes coming into the gym every day enjoyable, because you know you are going to play the right brand of basketball,” said the fifth-year senior. “We have a bunch of old guys who have played high-level basketball and don’t care about scoring.
“I don’t care that I got 21 today,” he continued. “If Tre goes for 21 or any of the guys go for 21 and we win like we did, I’m happy. We have a level of maturity on this team because of our old guys, but it also trickles down to our young guys.”
Through its first four games of the regular season, West Virginia hasn’t been tested, winning each by at least 18 points. The tests certainly will be much tougher at the Phil Knight Legacy, though, which features not only Purdue but also Gonzaga, Duke, Florida, Xavier, Oregon State and Portland State.
“Honestly, man, no disrespect to our first four opponents, but we’ve been waiting to play someone big time,” stated Stevenson. “When you play those teams that are as good as you, you have to be meaner than them, tougher than them. That’s what this program is built on. It’s been like that since Huggs has been here. We’re going to try to do that for three games out in Portland and come back top five in the country.”