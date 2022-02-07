MORGANTOWN -- Mired in a losing streak that has now reached seven games, West Virginia men's basketball has been in quite the whirlwind in recent weeks.
On Tuesday, the Mountaineers will try to turn it all around against the Cyclones.
Visiting Iowa State will also be looking to reverse some recent shortcomings as it comes to Morgantown for a 7 p.m. tipoff at the WVU Coliseum. The game will air on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.
The Cyclones (16-7 overall, 3-7 Big 12 Conference) have dropped four of their last six and fell out of the AP Top 25 on Monday, but after going 2-22 and 0-18 in the conference a year ago, their improvement under first-year coach TJ Otzelberger has been remarkable.
Now, having fallen 60-53 to Texas Tech on Saturday and going 4 for 32 from the floor in the second half in doing so, the Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7) are the ones looking for a turnaround. For the second straight game, WVU may have to attempt to do so without leading scorer Taz Sherman, who is still under concussion protocol after being injured in the team’s 81-77 loss at Baylor last Monday.
Sherman was held out of practice on Sunday and his status for Tuesday is still uncertain.
Even without him, West Virginia held a six-point halftime lead against No. 9 Texas Tech and had chances down the stretch but could never get enough shots to fall.
So, during a press conference on Monday, WVU coach Bob Huggins didn’t have to think too long before putting his finger on the biggest key heading into Tuesday.
“We’ve got to make shots,” Huggins stated. “We’ve got to make close shots and we’re going to have to defend.”
The results certainly haven’t been there for the Mountaineers, who have now gone nearly a month since their last win -- a 70-60 victory over Oklahoma State on Jan. 11. But both frustratingly and encouragingly, the effort -- particularly in the past two losses to the Red Raiders and to No. 10 Baylor -- has been good.
With all that’s going against it, Huggins said his team shouldn’t have any trouble finding motivation on Tuesday.
“I would think showing them the standings would do it; it would for me,” Huggins said. “They know where they are, it’s just been a tough year.”
As it is on a game-in, game-out basis in the Big 12, life won’t get any easier on Tuesday against a rejuvenated Iowa State program. The Cyclones will present yet another major defensive challenge as Iowa State ranks 20th nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 61 points per game.
It’s also a defense that, under Otzelberger, has become very versatile, and that will be a challenge on Tuesday.
“They’re playing 1-3-1, they’re playing 1-1-3, they’re playing man, they’re pressing some -- three-quarter-court pressing and full-court pressing,” Huggins observed. “That’s what he does. That’s his personality.”
Offensively, the Cyclones have gotten a lift from senior guard Izaiah Brockington, a 6-foot-4 senior transfer from Penn State who is averaging 16.9 points and also leads the Cyclones in rebounding at 7.8 per contest.
“He’s big-time athletic,” Huggins said. “He can make athletic plays and he has since he went there. He’s shooting the ball so much better, shooting better than he did at Penn State, and he can create his own.”
Iowa State freshman guard Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.5 points and has dished out a team-best 102 assists (4.4 per game).
While West Virginia awaits word on Sherman’s availability, it cannot wait any longer to start making strides if it still harbors NCAA Tournament hopes. Huggins admitted the effort in recent games is encouraging but also confessed that personnel shortcomings have hurt the team thus far and could prove to be a challenge the rest of the way.
“We’ve played exceptionally hard, I think, the last two games,” Huggins said. “We were outmanned inside [against Texas Tech] just physically. They were much bigger than we were. Stronger. Wider. Thicker.
“We’re on the verge of beating Baylor and Taz gets knocked out. We just haven’t had a great year all the way around and we got big-boyed.”
Huggins also confirmed that redshirt freshman Seny N’Diaye had entered the transfer portal. The 6-10 power forward from Huntington Prep played sparingly over his two seasons in Morgantown, making 20 appearances, averaging 2.6 minutes last season and 3.8 this year.