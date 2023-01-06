MORGANTOWN - West Virginia returns home Saturday after an 0-2 start in Big 12 play, and the competition doesn’t get any easier.
The Mountaineers started their league slate on the road at Kansas State and Oklahoma State, and will now face No. 3 Kansas in a 6 p.m. game at the WVU Coliseum.
“You’re on the road to start in the hardest league in America. It would’ve been great if we came out and shot like we normally do, but we didn’t and we still had chances to win both of those games,” WVU fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson said. “I think coming back home we’re going to get our swag back, get our mojo back. It’s going to be sold out in here the next two games. We’ve got to start with Kansas and get that one and then hopefully get on a run.”
WVU (10-4 overall, 0-2 Big 12) was in a position to win both games, but couldn’t close. At K-State, the Mountaineers took a double-digit lead into halftime before eventually falling in overtime. At Oklahoma State, WVU struggled in the first half but took the lead midway through the second, before falling apart at the end.
“How do we flip it? We make things happen at the end of games,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “ … We’ve got to have people step up - have people step up and I think we have to do a much, much better job of valuing the ball.”
In the first two league games, the Mountaineers had 35 turnovers and shot just 56.1% from the free throw line on 66 attempts. They also shot under 40% from the field and just 25% from the arc.
“There’s steady improvement, we’ve just got to play consistent for 40 minutes,” Stevenson said. “At Kansas State, we played good for 20 then played terrible for 20. Oklahoma State, we played terrible for the first 20 and played better for the second 20. We’ve just got to be more consistent and that’s the difference between us being 12-2 and 2-0 in league and top 15 in the country and 10-4 and 0-2 and out of the top 25. It’s just being consistent.”
Now, WVU will be up against one of the best teams in the country, and the Mountaineers will be without starting point guard Kedrian Johnson for it due to a concussion.
Kansas (13-1, 2-0), unlike WVU, has been able to make plays down the stretch to stay unbeaten in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks opened their league slate with a 69-67 victory over Oklahoma State after overcoming a 15-point halftime deficit and followed with a 75-72 win at Texas Tech on Tuesday.
The Jayhawks average 77.9 points per game and are led by Jalen Wilson. The 6-foot-8 redshirt junior forward is averaging 20.6 points and 8.4 rebounds - both team highs. Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar add double-figure scoring with 14.6 and 11.2 points per game, respectively. Huggins says 6-foot-1 point guard Dajuan Harris is “the guy who makes them go” - he’s averaging 8.3 points and 6.5 assists.
“Kansas is a good ball club. They move the ball very well. They have a lot of motion within their half-court offense, a lot of ball screen continuity, they love little flips and handoffs and skip passes with the occasional ball screen, which makes them hard to guard,” Stevenson said. “But I think we like our matchups going into this game. I like our matchups going into any game, to be honest. If we play the way we’re capable of playing and we’ve got guys staying out of foul trouble, we can win any game in this league and win any game in America.”
Huggins says Kansas is not quite as big on the interior, but the Jayhawks have great overall size and everybody they put on the floor can make shots at a high rate.
“I think we probably have a lot in common in terms of size. We’re not very big either. I think we have a lot in common in that regard,” Huggins said. “We’ve got to cut down the dumb things and we’ve got good enough players where they shouldn’t be doing the dumb things that’s happening - the forced passes, the bad passes, the defensive breakdowns - those kind of things really need cleaned up.”
Kansas leads the series 18-6, with all 24 meetings coming since WVU joined the Big 12 in 2012. The Jayhawks have won eight of the last nine meetings in the series, and all six of the Mountaineers’ wins in the series have come in Morgantown. Huggins has won 99 games against AP-ranked teams, including 55 while the head coach at WVU, with 22 of those against teams in the top 10.
“I feel like when you’re playing any top team in the country, you’ve got to beat them. Those teams are that good for a reason and they’re playing that good for a reason. If you’re going to beat them, you’re not going to beat them off their mistakes, you’re not going to beat them off luck - you’re going to have to go out there, get stops, make shots,” Stevenson said.
“You might get a couple breaks here and there being at home, but we have a hell of a fan base and it’s going to be a hell of an environment in there. I think that’ll play a major factor and I think we’ll get back on track.”
Saturday’s game between Kansas and WVU will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.