MORGANTOWN - West Virginia returns home Saturday after an 0-2 start in Big 12 play, and the competition doesn’t get any easier.

The Mountaineers started their league slate on the road at Kansas State and Oklahoma State, and will now face No. 3 Kansas in a 6 p.m. game at the WVU Coliseum.

