West Virginia’s season will take a slight detour from Big 12 Conference play as the Mountaineers welcome in Florida to the Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
But as tough as life in the Big 12 is on a game-in, game-out basis, Saturday will hardly bring a break in the slate.
The Gators (9-4 overall, 6-3 SEC) have won three straight, including a 75-49 blitzing of No. 18 Tennessee to kick off the streak on Jan. 19.
“That’s one of those games where they played extremely well and Tennessee played very poorly for Tennessee and they took advantage of it, which is what you’re supposed to do,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “They’re talented. They’ve got an extremely talented bench as well as an extremely talented front line.”
In terms of how each team’s year has gone, WVU and Florida have a lot of similarities.
Both the No. 11 Mountaineers (11-4 overall, 4-3 Big 12) and the Gators have had their share of personnel issues and COVID-19 adversity to overcome this season. Florida leading scorer Keyontae Johnson collapsed in the Gators’ fourth game of the season, a loss to Florida State, and will likely miss the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with acute myocarditis. So far, Florida has had seven games either canceled or postponed.
For the Mountaineers, the departure of preseason All-Big 12 Conference center Oscar Tshiebwe and the loss of freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell to an Achilles injury significantly affected the team’s rotation. Saturday will represent just the third game WVU has played since a 10-day shutdown of the program due to COVID protocols starting on Jan. 11.
Out of necessity, the teams have been forced to go deeper into their benches and expand their rotations, and while each went through some growing pains along the way, both seem to be trending in the right direction.
WVU comes in with wins in its two games since its return from the stoppage. That includes Monday’s nail-biting 88-87 win over No. 10 Texas Tech.
On Friday, Huggins spoke on the depth of both teams.
“I think they’re very fortunate to have the depth that they have,” Huggins said. “They’re bringing guys off the bench that were top 30, top 50 players coming out of high school. I think in the long run it may help them because they’re getting people minutes that maybe ordinarily wouldn’t get minutes.
“We’re comfortable playing 11 guys,” Huggins said of his team. “I think every day [freshman forward/center] Seny [Ndiaye] gets better. I think everybody has seen and probably to a degree marveled at how fast [junior transfer guard] Kedrian [Johnson] has caught on and what he gives us when he comes into the ball game.
“I think [freshman forward Jalen Bridges] is a lot more comfortable now. I think everybody is. I think everybody is a lot more comfortable in their role and I think they’re playing a lot freer.”
Offensively, the Mountaineers played arguably their best game of the season on Monday against one of the country’s top defensive teams in the Red Raiders. But defensively and on the boards, the losses of Tshiebwe and Cottrell have continued to take their toll. That is especially true on the interior, where Texas Tech piled up 42 points in the paint on Monday.
The Gators bring in a balanced scoring attack with five players (not counting Keyontae Johnson) averaging double figures. Four are guards: sophomores Tre Mann (14.7 points per game) and Scottie Lewis (10.9) and juniors Noah Locke (10.7) and Tyree Appleby (10.5). Junior forward Colin Castleton rounds out the double-digit scorers at 12.8 points per game.
In that four-guard look, Florida likes to get out and run, putting a premium on transition defense for WVU.
“With the speed that they have and the ball speed that several of their guys have, it’s advantageous for them to attack a defense that isn’t a set defense, that’s spread a little bit,” Huggins said. “[We’ve got to] score. The more you score, the less likely that they’re going to be able to transition you.”
In that effort, WVU has given plenty for the Florida coaching staff to worry about as well. Mountaineer sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride is up to 15.9 points per game after a 24-point output that included 17 in the final 7:11 and a game-winning layup against Texas Tech on Monday.
That performance certainly made waves nationally and he has Florida coach Mike White’s attention.
“Huge challenges with McBride, one of the better guards in the country,” White said. “[He’s] fantastic. He can score it, he gets others involved, he’ll crawl up in you defensively, he’s got toughness and speed — he’s just a really good player.”
Saturday will mark the third meeting between the teams since 2016 and the third under Huggins, with the Gators registering 88-71 and 66-56 wins in the first two contests.
WVU junior forward Derek Culver was included in the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award top 10 list on Friday. The award, now in its seventh year, started with a watch list of 20 players in November and was cut in half on Friday.
Culver is averaging a double-double at 13.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.