MORGANTOWN - West Virginia feels it locked in a bid to the NCAA Tournament with its 89-81 win over No. 11 Kansas State on Saturday in the regular-season finale at the WVU Coliseum, and the Mountaineers will now turn sights toward next week’s Big 12 Tournament.
WVU will be the No. 8 seed in the event, which is scheduled to run from March 8-11 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The Mountaineers will open with a first-round game against No. 9 seed Texas Tech on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.
With Saturday’s result, the Mountaineers head west without the pressure of needing a win to try to get into the big dance.
“Do I look like I’m pressured?” a more-relaxed-than-usual WVU head coach Bob Huggins said after the game with a chuckle. “No. We’re going to go do the best we can and hopefully it’s good enough.”
WVU (18-13 overall, 7-11 Big 12) entered the day in ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s “last four byes” after teetering on the NCAA Tournament bubble in recent weeks. Lunardi moved WVU to a No. 10 seed for college basketball’s marquee event and as the No. 37 overall seed. Lunardi had seven other Big 12 teams projected to make the field. Oklahoma State is listed in the “next four out” and as the No. 74 team, while Texas Tech is listed as “considered” at No. 77 overall.
The Mountaineers are 25th in the NET rankings and 17th in the KenPom Ratings after Saturday’s games.
In the Big 12, the thought wasn’t that WVU was a bubble team, though.
“I know we [both] wanted to win the game,” Kansas State coach Jerome Tang said. “[For WVU] not only because it’s senior night, but because people are saying they’re on the bubble. That’s everybody outside of the Big 12 who says there’s a Big 12 team on the bubble, because any team in our league is an NCAA Tournament team and can win games in the NCAA Tournament. There’s nothing like it.
“This is my 20th year in this league. It’s never been this good from top to bottom. Unfortunately, we beat each other up. I’m not positive, but I think they had the top strength of schedule, nonconference wise. Pittsburgh is tied for first in the ACC and they beat them by 30. Alabama lost at OU by 30. We just have really good teams in our league.”
Weeks ago, the Mountaineers said 18 wins should get them in. At times, it seemed like it could be a long shot to get there.
But as “Country Roads” was cued up following the final buzzer against the Wildcats and Mary the Mountaineer shot her musket for the final time at the Coliseum this season, WVU knew it had reached its goal of making the field.
“It’s exciting for me to see,” said WVU fifth-year forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., who recorded 20 points and six rebounds on his senior night. “We’ve been saying it all year - we have probably one of the most explosive offenses in the country if everything is clicking. I think right now things are starting to click at the right time and that’s really all you can say. It’s a testament to Huggs, how he’s been coaching us, the way we’ve been practicing, which is way more competitive.
“ … I just think we all want to win. We know what’s at stake and we’re looking forward to next week going to Kansas City and handling business.”
A strong finish came after starting 0-5 in Big 12 play and suffering a three-game losing streak at Texas, at Baylor and against Texas Tech at home in the middle of February.
WVU bounced back against Oklahoma State to start a stretch of three wins in its last four games, with the only loss coming by two points to No. 3 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. The stretch also included a gutsy win over Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum, before Saturday’s win over the Wildcats in the finale.
“Well, we’re a lot better. [Kansas State is] a lot better. You go through this league, you better get better,” Huggins said. “We’ve gotten a lot better. I think our older guys have really stepped up.”
WVU and Texas Tech split the regular-season series. The Mountaineers beat the Red Raiders 76-61 in Lubbock, Texas, on Jan. 25 to pick up their first Big 12 road win in nearly two years, and Texas Tech got back at WVU with a 78-72 victory Feb. 18 at the WVU Coliseum.
Texas Tech finished the regular season 16-15 overall and 5-13 in league play. The Red Raiders fell at home 71-68 on Saturday to Oklahoma State for their third consecutive loss to end the regular season after winning four straight. A win over the Cowboys would’ve made WVU the No. 7 seed.
“It’s tough to be in a spot where you’re on the bubble because we’re like ‘Oh, we’ve got to win this game,’ then you don’t win the game,” said WVU guard Erik Stevenson, who had a game-high 27 points Saturday. “Then you’re like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to win the next two games,’ and you win the next two games. You’re always saying, ‘Oh, we’ve got to do this, we’ve got to do that.’ We had to win the Texas Tech game at home and we didn’t, so we technically didn’t have to. We went and stole one on the road, we played great at Kansas and came up a little short and came here and finished the regular season with a win.
“If you’re in the Big 12, the magic number’s 18 to my knowledge. We got 18 and hopefully we can get 19, 20, 21 - you know, some down there in Kansas City and be safely in.”
Also playing on the Big 12 Tournament’s opening night will be No. 7 seed Oklahoma State and No. 10 seed Oklahoma. That game will follow WVU’s matchup with Texas Tech.
If the Mountaineers beat the Red Raiders, they’ll face top-seeded and regular-season Big 12 champion Kansas at 3 p.m. ET Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Playing in the first quarterfinal on Thursday will be No. 4 Baylor and No. 5 Iowa State. The bottom half of the bracket features No. 2 Texas against the winner of Wednesday’s game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, as well as a matchup between No. 3 Kansas State and No. 6 TCU to cap off the day.
The semifinals are scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET Friday, with a championship matchup set for 6 p.m. ET Saturday.