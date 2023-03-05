Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kansas St West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia coach speaks with guard Erik Stevenson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia feels it locked in a bid to the NCAA Tournament with its 89-81 win over No. 11 Kansas State on Saturday in the regular-season finale at the WVU Coliseum, and the Mountaineers will now turn sights toward next week’s Big 12 Tournament.

WVU will be the No. 8 seed in the event, which is scheduled to run from March 8-11 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The Mountaineers will open with a first-round game against No. 9 seed Texas Tech on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags