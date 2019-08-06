The West Virginia University men’s basketball team opened up if exhibition tour of Spain with a 97-69 win over the Madrid All-Stars Tuesday in Madrid.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 17 points to lead six Mountaineers in double figures. Matthews, a sophomore from Tacoma, Washington, added seven rebounds in a team-leading 32 minutes of playing time.
Mountaineer senior Logan Routt added 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench.
Other Mountaineers in double figures were Chase Harler (14 points), Miles McBride (14 points), Sean McNeil (11 points) and Derek Culver (10 points).
WVU jumped on Madrid early by taking a 9-1 lead before holding a 20-10 advantage after the first quarter. The Mountaineers took a 29-12 lead with 6:49 remaining in the second quarter forcing Madrid to take its first timeout. WVU led at the half 44-30. After three quarters, WVU led 68-52 and held its biggest advantage of the game at 28 points.
For the game, West Virginia shot 49 percent from the field and hit 9 of 26 3-point field goals for 35 percent. The Mountaineers made 10 of 13 free throws for 76.9 percent. WVU outrebounded Madrid 42-37 and posted 16 steals to force 20 turnovers.
“We can make shots,” coach Bob Huggins said. “We have some shot makers who can score the ball. We can’t survive on hopefully 40 games on making shots. We have to be able to stop people, get second chances and you can’t kill yourself by throwing the ball away.
“I thought Deuce McBride was really good. He gives us size at the guard position, he gives us strength and toughness that we haven’t had in a while. He’s got an opportunity, I think, to be a special kind of guy.”
Jermaine Haley (six points), Jordan McCabe (three points), Brandon Knapper (three points) and Taz Sherman (three points) rounded out WVU’s scoring.
WVU will travel to Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday to take on CC Basketball Academy at 1:30 p.m. ET Friday. The game will be livestreamed by FloSports.