UAB West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson (0) is defended by UAB forward Ty Brewer during the second half of Saturday’s game in Morgantown.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia will be without starting point guard Kedrian Johnson for Saturday’s game against No. 3 Kansas at the WVU Coliseum due to a concussion.

“It’s going to be different, for sure,” WVU fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson said. “Obviously he’s been our strongest point guard all year, he’s played a lot of minutes for us. He’s a great defender for us, he keeps us in our offense, but it is what it is - he’s got a concussion, we’re obviously a man down going into probably the biggest two-game stretch of the season so far. We’ve got plenty of guys who can step up and play.”

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

