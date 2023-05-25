Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Teyvon Myers

Best Virginia announced the addition of Teyvon Myers to the team for The Basketball Tournament in 2023 on Thursday.

 MATT SUNDAY | TBT

MORGANTOWN -- A familiar face will be returning to Best Virginia this summer for The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all competition.

Former West Virginia guard Teyvon Myers will return to the Mountaineers’ alumni team after playing with them the past two summers, TBT and Best Virginia announced Thursday.

