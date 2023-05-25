MORGANTOWN -- A familiar face will be returning to Best Virginia this summer for The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all competition.
Former West Virginia guard Teyvon Myers will return to the Mountaineers’ alumni team after playing with them the past two summers, TBT and Best Virginia announced Thursday.
“Teyvon is obviously the energy of the team. He has always been that since his official visit to WVU,” Best Virginia coach James Long said in a news release. “But, he’s more than energy. I thought he was one of the best guards in our region and one of the most consistent players on our team this year. Teyvon’s game has gotten consistently better as he has progressed through his career. He is a professional. From a skill set standpoint, he can get your team a bucket in any way you ask.”
Myers came to WVU in 2015 after leading the country in scoring at the junior college level. He was part of the “Press Virginia” squads and helped the Mountaineers to the Sweet 16 in 2017.
He’s played professional basketball internationally since 2018, with his most recent stop coming in Portugal with FC Porto. He averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his latest campaign. He’s also played professionally in Sweden, Germany, France and Hungary.
Myers helped Best Virginia to the West Virginia Regional title and a berth in the tournament’s quarterfinal round last year.
“Teyvon brings a lot of energy. He has a lot of enthusiasm, makes us old guys feel younger, and he’s the heart of the team,” Best Virginia general manager John Flowers said in a news release. “He’s going to bring that Press Virginia energy to the team, and help us finally win that million in Wheeling.”
Nathan Adrian, Kevin Jones and Kedrian Johnson are the other three players the team has announced for the 2023 roster.
Best Virginia will host the 2023 West Virginia Regional round July 25-30 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling. Best Virginia will play its first game on July 25, while second-round games are slated for July 27 and the regional championship game is set for July 29.
The regional winner will advance to the quarterfinals and take on the winner of the Syracuse Regional. Wheeling will also be the site of a quarterfinal game on July 30, marking the first time TBT has held a championship-round game in the Mountain State.