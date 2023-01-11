MORGANTOWN - West Virginia guard Jose Perez had the appeal for his waiver for immediate eligibility denied by the NCAA on Wednesday, WVU confirmed to HD Media.
The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports prior to the Mountaineers’ game against Baylor.
“Literally broken into pieces,” Perez wrote in a quote tweet of Rothstein's report.
Perez, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior, transferred to WVU late this fall from Manhattan. His waiver for immediate eligibility was denied Dec. 16, and the Mountaineers filed an appeal following the decision.
Perez has been able to practice with WVU since Dec. 17, and coach Bob Huggins said Tuesday he had been working with the scout team since then but not really practicing.
“He’s somebody that we guard,” Huggins said Tuesday. “That’s not a fault of his by any means. When you sit out like that, you just want to play. I went through that. You just want to play. He gets to play, but it’s all offense.”
WVU announced Nov. 17 that Perez had enrolled at the school for the upcoming spring semester, and at that point his eligibility status for games and practices would be determined at a later date.
Perez transferred from Manhattan after coach Steve Masiello was fired Oct. 25.
“I’d be totally shocked (if the appeal was granted before the game against Baylor) and that it’s taken them as long as it’s taken them, which is totally ridiculous,” Huggins said Tuesday. “You’re messing with a young man’s livelihood, potential livelihood. You’re messing with the fact that this kid has done everything that’s humanly possible for him to do and it hadn’t changed.”
He started 29 of the 30 games he played last year at Manhattan, averaging 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He was named first team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference after leading the league in scoring and free throws made and finishing second in assists.
Prior to Manhattan, the Bronx, New York, native was at Marquette for the 2020-21 season, where he played in 10 games.
Perez spent his first two seasons at Gardner-Webb. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game there as a sophomore, and as a freshman, he broke the Gardner-Webb single-season freshman scoring record for the Division I era with 526 points, averaging 15.1 points per game.
Overall, he’s played in 97 career games with 76 starts. He has recorded 1,460 points, 444 rebounds and 338 assists.