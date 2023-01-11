Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia guard Jose Perez had the appeal for his waiver for immediate eligibility denied by the NCAA on Wednesday, WVU confirmed to HD Media.

The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports prior to the Mountaineers’ game against Baylor.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.