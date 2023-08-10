Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- Omar Silverio will not be playing basketball for West Virginia this season.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard committed to the Mountaineers in March and signed in May, but WVU announced Thursday that Silverio's appeal for a waiver request to play this season has been denied by the NCAA, ending his college career.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.