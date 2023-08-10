MORGANTOWN -- Omar Silverio will not be playing basketball for West Virginia this season.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard committed to the Mountaineers in March and signed in May, but WVU announced Thursday that Silverio's appeal for a waiver request to play this season has been denied by the NCAA, ending his college career.
“I know Omar is disappointed that he won’t be able to compete this season as a Mountaineer and that his collegiate career is over,” WVU interim coach Josh Eilert said in a news release. “All of us enjoyed our time with him, and we wish him well.”
Silverio last played for Hofstra in the 2021-22 season. He transferred to Manhattan ahead of the 2022-23 season, but re-entered the portal when Jaspers coach Steve Masiello was fired shortly before the start of the season.
Also transferring out of Manhattan during that time was Jose Perez, who landed at WVU shortly before the start of the 2022-23 season, but he was not deemed eligible by the NCAA to compete last year. Perez has since announced he was staying in Morgantown for one final year of college basketball, entered the transfer portal after the arrest and resignation of then-coach Bob Huggins and elected to return to the Mountaineers.
During the 2021-22 season, which ended up being his final season of college basketball, Silverio averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He averaged 4.8 points and 1.2 rebounds the season prior, after spending his freshman season at Rhode Island. Silverio played in 100 career games and tallied 548 points. He knocked down 110 3-pointers and shot over 84% from the charity stripe.
It marks the latest drama in the offseason for a program that had high expectations for the 2023-24 campaign.
WVU collected a strong transfer portal class featuring Silverio, Montana State transfer guard RaeQuan Battle, Arizona transfer point guard Kerr Kriisa and Syracuse transfer center Jesse Edwards.
The first trouble came in May when Huggins was reprimanded for making derogatory comments about gay people and Catholics in an interview on Cincinnati radio station WLW’s “The Bill Cunningham Show.” He kept his job, but his contract was amended to include a salary reduction of $1 million. He was also suspended for three games and required to attend sensitivity training.
On June 16, Huggins was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh. WVU announced his resignation a day later, which Huggins later denied in a letter from his attorney last month.
Eilert was promoted to interim coach for the upcoming season, and athletic director Wren Baker has said a search for a full-time replacement will come at the conclusion of the season.
After Huggins' departure, four Mountaineers entered the transfer portal and decided to play elsewhere next season. Guard Joe Toussaint transferred to Texas Tech and forwards Tre Mitchell, James Okonkwo and Mohamed Wague announced they would transfer to Kentucky, North Carolina and Alabama, respectively. Kriisa and Perez both entered the portal, but elected to stay put.
WVU has since brought in redshirt freshman guard Jeremiah Bembry from Florida State, senior forward Qunn Slazinski, who played at Iona last season, and freshman forward Ofri Naveh from Neot Golan, Israel.
Set to return after playing for the Mountaineers last season are sophomore forward Josiah Harris, junior guard Kobe Johnson, junior forward Patrick Suemnick and junior guard Seth Wilson.
WVU named DerMarr Johnson, Da’Sean Butler, Alex Ruoff and Jordan McCabe as assistants under Eilert for the upcoming season, and also hired veteran coach James Dickey as senior adviser.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the 2023-24 season with a 7 p.m. game against Missouri State on Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum.