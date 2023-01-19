MORGANTOWN -- The announcement that West Virginia had hired DerMarr Johnson as an assistant coach came just two days before the Mountaineers beat No. 14 TCU 74-65 on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum for their first Big 12 Conference win of the season, but coach Bob Huggins says he’s already making a difference.
“He’s already helped us,” Huggins said after the win. “When our guys are over stretching and he’s just kind of fooling around and he walks out to the WV in the middle of the floor and drains about six straights that didn’t even hit the rim, and they’re going, like, ‘Wow.’ They know.
"They know he was the sixth pick in the draft, they know he was the national high school player of the year, they know he had a NBA career in spite of the fact of a car wreck that he was lucky to be able to do what he’s doing now. They understand that. They know that.
"They’re well-read -- how’s that? They’re well-read. They can get on the Internet and look up DerMarr Johnson without any problem. And he’s a great person -- he’s just an absolutely great person. He’s got experience to be where a lot of those guys would like to be.”
Johnson’s hiring comes amid some turmoil within the program. Last Thursday, following an 83-78 loss to Baylor at the WVU Coliseum, the program announced it was parting ways with longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison, who had spent 16 years with the Mountaineers under Huggins, and another eight under the Hall of Fame coach at Cincinnati.
Johnson and Huggins are familiar with each other, though, as Johnson played a season under Huggins' lead at Cincinnati in 1999-2000. Johnson was a consensus McDonald’s Parade Magazine and USA TODAY high school All-American, as well as Parade’s National High School Player of the Year, in 1999 at Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield, Maine.
At Cincinnati, Johnson -- a 6-foot-9 guard -- averaged 13 points and 3.7 rebounds per game and was named Conference USA’s Freshman of the Year. The Bearcats were ranked No. 1 for 12 weeks that season.
“I recruited him and he was the national player of the year. We beat every big name you can think of that recruited him. We were fortunate to get him,” Huggins said. “I went up to Maine Central and sat down and talked to him, and the people that paraded in there before I went in, you would be dumbfounded at the people that went in there. Actually, I got two bags of ice and walked in and said, ‘Put these on your ears, man. These guys have just worn you out. Put them on your ears and cool your ears off a little bit. I just need to talk to you about 15, 20 minutes.’
“What I said to him was, ‘Do you want to go win a national championship?’ We had the best center in the country. We didn’t have any question he’d be the No. 1 pick in the draft. … ‘The place that I have that I think you fit is as an off guard because you can shoot it, you can pass it; you give us even more size than what we have now and athleticism than we have now. Let’s go win a national championship.’ That was it. The next thing I know is he calls and says, ‘I’m coming, coach.’”
Johnson played 16 seasons of professional basketball, including seven at the NBA level.
He was taken with the sixth pick of the 2000 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He played for the Hawks from 2000-03, the New York Knicks from 2003-04, the Denver Nuggets from 2004-07 and the San Antonio Spurs from 2007-08. He made 344 appearances in NBA games with 136 starts.
His professional playing career continued until 2016, with stops in China, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Colombia, Lebanon, the Philippines, Argentina, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
“He’s got great experience,” Huggins said. “He’s played at the highest level there is in college basketball. He's played at the highest level there is in professional basketball.
"For anybody to think that he’s this tall, skinny guy who’s soft, when you stop and think what the guy went through to come back and play in the NBA -- Kenyon [Martin] and I actually went in and saw him, it was the morning of the accident and to walk in there and see that halo on his head -- and to come out of that the way he came out of that and still be as productive as what he was as a player was absolutely remarkable.”
Prior to WVU’s win over TCU on Wednesday, Johnson was on the court working with the guards.
“He’s an ex-professional basketball player. We can learn a lot from him,” said WVU starting point guard Kedrian Johnson, who had a team-high 20 points against TCU. “I feel like he’ll be good for this program and us guards in particular. I look forward to working with him.”
“Also, he played for Huggs,” said guard Joe Toussaint, who had seven points off the bench. “Any time you can get a guy who played for coach before, it’s like a no-brainer.”
Huggins also believes there are advantages in recruiting to adding the Washington native, who had been working as director of player development at Cincinnati since May 2021. He joined the staff at Cincinnati in 2017 as a student assistant.
“I’m excited about this,” Huggins said. “I’m excited with the fact that he can go into D.C. and everybody knows him. He can go into D.C., and we have -- I’m not embarrassed to say it -- we have not done a very good job in D.C. I think [former WVU coach] Gale [Catlett] did a much better job in D.C. than we did. We really didn’t do a good job at all, and you think about the players that have come through here from D.C. We need to get in there and do a better job, and he’s as good a guy as any to go in and help us do that.”
The Mountaineers remain home for their next game. WVU is scheduled to face No. 7 Texas on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.