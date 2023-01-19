Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

TCU West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against TCU on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- The announcement that West Virginia had hired DerMarr Johnson as an assistant coach came just two days before the Mountaineers beat No. 14 TCU 74-65 on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum for their first Big 12 Conference win of the season, but coach Bob Huggins says he’s already making a difference.

“He’s already helped us,” Huggins said after the win. “When our guys are over stretching and he’s just kind of fooling around and he walks out to the WV in the middle of the floor and drains about six straights that didn’t even hit the rim, and they’re going, like, ‘Wow.’ They know.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.