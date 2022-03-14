West Virginia’s players and head coach Bob Huggins may, as the head coach said following his team’s blowout loss to Kansas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament, have wanted to play more games.
However, they weren’t afforded that opportunity when the NIT announced its 32-team field on Sunday evening and did not include the Mountaineers.
With a NET ranking of 78, a 16-17 overall record (4-14 in the Big 12) and a 3-15 record in its last 18 games, this was not a team that checked any boxes for postseason selection.
About the only thing the Mountaineers had going for them was a tough schedule, playing 18 Quad 1 games, according to the NET rankings.
However, they won just two of those, standing behind 60 teams that won three or more, and no team lost more Quad 1 games than WVU’s 16.
West Virginia might have had a chance to play in the CBI or another postseason invitational, but as reported by BlueGoldNews.com on Friday, WVU decided to decline any invitation other than one that might come from the NIT.
WVU did play in the CBI following the 2018-19 season, defeating Grand Canyon at home before laying an egg in a 109-91 loss to Coastal Carolina at the Coliseum five days later. But with no home games in the CBI this year, that option was unattractive to the WVU administration.
That means that WVU will not play in the postseason for the first time since the 2012-13 posteason (not including the COVID year of 2020), when it went 13-19.
Women decline WNIT bid
After receiving an invitation to the 2022 Postseason Women’s NIT on Sunday night, and posting a story to its website that seemed to indicate acceptance of the bid, West Virginia University has now announced that it has declined that invitation.
Athletic director Shane Lyons announced the decision Monday afternoon.
“While we appreciate the invitation for our women’s basketball team to participate in the 2022 WNIT, we have made the difficult decision to decline the invite this year,” Lyons said in a prepared statement. “Team injuries, along with student-athletes set to enter the transfer portal, have limited our roster availability, and we would not be able to provide a competitive or positive experience for our student-athletes.”
The West Virginia women’s basketball team finished the season with a record of 15-15 and a 7-11 mark in the Big 12. The Mountaineers reached the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship but dropped a 66-60 decision to No. 10-ranked Iowa State on Friday night.
As the highest finisher in the league which did not receive an NCAA Tournament bid, and holding an overall .500 record, WVU earned an automatic bid to the WNIT.
Craig Buchanan, director of media for Triple Crown Sports, which is responsible for operating the pre- and postseason WNITs, said the tournament would have no official statement on the matter, and referred inquiries back to WVU.