MANHATTAN, Kan. - No. 24 West Virginia opened Big 12 Conference play Saturday against Kansas State looking strong, but fell apart after a solid first half and lost to the Wildcats in overtime 82-76 at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Mountaineers (10-3 overall, 0-1 Big 12) went up by double digits in the opening minutes, led by as many as 14 points and eventually took an 11-point lead into halftime.
From there, things went south.
Defensively, WVU allowed 45 second-half points and offensively the Mountaineers shot themselves in the foot with 13 turnovers and 13-of-22 shooting from the free throw line in the second half and overtime.
“To tell the honest to God’s truth, we did some really, really stupid things,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “That enabled them to cut the lead and get back in the game and make it a situation where they were a couple of possessions away from tying the score or take the lead.
“I don’t know how you consistently miss 1-footers, which we did. I don’t know how you consistently miss free throws when they’re asked to make 100 before they leave practice. Make 100, not shoot 100 - make 100 - which, obviously they’ve cheated on. It catches up with you, like in any walk of life. The more you try to cheat it, the more it comes back and bites you in the [expletive].”
WVU entered halftime up 32-21, but a 12-3 Kansas State (12-1, 1-0) run turned the momentum and gave the home team its first lead in front of 8,199 fans at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats followed with another 8-0 run to pull ahead by eight, and that was answered by eight straight from WVU to tie things back up with 5:39 to play.
K-State pulled back ahead until the final 2:28, when the Mountaineers started a 6-0 run to go up 63-62 with 1:03 left. The Wildcats retook the lead on a jumper from Keyontae Johnson and added two free throws from Abayomi Iyiola with 13.6 seconds left to make it 66-63.
Kedrian Johnson made a second-chance 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left to send the game to overtime, where K-State scored the first six points and didn’t trail again in the 82-76 victory.
“Two seconds left. I had to put a shot up and it went in,” Johnson said.
Markquis Howell finished with 23 points and 10 assists to lead K-State in the victory. Johnson had 18 points and six rebounds, Iyiola had 14 points and eight rebounds and Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 11. K-State shot 42% in the game and just 18.8% from 3-point range. The Wildcats are next scheduled to play at Texas on Tuesday.
Tre Mitchell had 16 points and 13 rebounds for WVU, Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 12 points in his return after missing the last two games and Mohamed Wague had 10 points. The Mountaineers shot 41% from the field and 22% from 3-point range in the loss, and were plus-14 on the boards - WVU held a 24-9 advantage in second-chance points.
WVU finished with 20 turnovers that K-State turned into 22 points and the Mountaineers shot just 53% - they were 20-of-38 - from the free throw line.
“Twenty turnovers. Twenty,” Huggins said. “We’ve had numerous conversations about how we excessively turn the ball over and do stupid things. We did some stupid things today which turned the game around.”
The Mountaineers went up 13-1 to start the game and forced K-State to miss 10 of their first 11 field goal attempts. The Wildcats cut the early deficit to five with 4:46 to play in the first half, but WVU closed the period on a 9-3 run to hold a 32-21 advantage at halftime. From there, K-State took over to come away with the win in the Big 12 opener.
“We adjusted to the speed, right? You can practice it all the time, but until you get out there and you actually feel the strength, the speed, the aggressiveness the other team plays with - it just takes an adjustment period. I thought our guys adjusted,” K-State coach Jerome Tang said.
WVU will continue the road swing with a trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face Oklahoma State on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.