MORGANTOWN — When No. 3 Baylor finally squared off with No. 6 West Virginia at the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday, after three postponements and a cancellation between the teams already this season, it was billed as a heavyweight fight nearly two months in the making.
For two halves and an overtime period, it certainly lived up to the hype, with each team going toe-for-toe, shot-for-shot down the stretch.
But when it comes to fights, he who lands the loudest punch usually prevails, and it was the visiting Bears who came up with a closing combination that finally floored the homestanding Mountaineers.
After Taz Sherman made 1 of 2 free throws with 1:15 remaining in overtime to put WVU up 89-88, Baylor ripped off six unanswered points and kept the Mountaineers off the board the rest of the way, registering a 94-89 win and ripping the hearts out of the 2,800 fans allowed into the relatively raucous Coliseum.
The win clinched a regular-season Big 12 championship for the Bears and the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament that comes along with it.
The loss put West Virginia in must-win territory in terms of the No. 2 seed as WVU needs victories on Thursday against TCU and Saturday against Oklahoma State to hold off Kansas and/or the Cowboys for the No. 2 spot.
But in the aftermath of another tantalizingly close loss in a big game in the Coliseum, the Mountaineers weren’t thinking of much other than what had just transpired.
“That’s a very good basketball team, a very well-coached basketball team and we had every opportunity to win,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “We just didn’t finish. We turn the ball over at the most inopportune times and really for no reason. We forced things that weren’t there.”
West Virginia (17-7 overall, 10-5 Big 12) also dropped a 72-70 decision to Texas on a last-second 3-pointer and a 91-90 game to Oklahoma in double overtime in the Coliseum. Outside of the league, WVU fell 85-80 to Florida at home as well.
But in winning six of its last seven heading into Tuesday and picking up six straight victories on the road in the league, the Mountaineers still had a golden opportunity to make up ground on the league’s top team and, at times in the second half, had Baylor on the ropes.
That included at the 13:54 mark of the second half as West Virginia took a 50-43 lead on an Emmitt Matthews dunk. It capped 10-0 and 15-3 runs for WVU, which trailed 35-31 at halftime and by as many as 12 before the break. The Bears started hot, hitting 7 of their first 10 shots to jump out to a 21-9 lead.
Yet the Mountaineers fought all the way back and surged ahead, forcing the Bears (19-1, 11-1) to respond, Baylor obliged, ripping off an immediate 9-2 spurt to tie things at 52. From there, the expected see-saw battle began in earnest.
After a three-point play from Baylor’s Matthew Mayer at the 10:58 mark put the Bears on top 55-54, WVU grabbed the lead and held it until a Mayer 3 put the Bears back up 77-76 with 1:41 remaining. The shot came as part of 10 straight Bears points for Mayer, who scored 18 crucial points off the bench and brought Baylor back in the waning moments of regulation.
“We’re screaming at them don’t switch it and then we ran at him and he drove by us and scored,” Huggins said. “He hurt us. He made the shots I thought that really hurt us, that turned the game.”
After West Virginia’s Sherman and Baylor’s Jared Butler traded baskets, Derek Culver hit a pair of free throws for WVU to put the Mountaineers up 80-79 with 1:05 left. After two defensive stops, one on a block by McBride and another by Jalen Bridges, McBride had a chance to give WVU a three-point lead with 13.6 seconds to go but only hit 1 of 2 at the line, leaving the door open.
Butler obliged, driving to the rim for a tying lay-in with 2.7 seconds left. After each team turned it over, McBride had the final shot but it was off the mark, sending the teams to overtime tied at 81.
The Mountaineers grabbed the lead four times in overtime, but after Sherman’s free throw, Baylor got a layup and two free throws from Davion Mitchell sandwiched around two free throws from Adam Flagler to close the game. WVU finished 28 for 32 from the foul line, but the two misses late stuck out.
“The reality is we haven’t, down the stretch, we haven’t made free throws,” Huggins said. “We didn’t make them against Oklahoma, we didn’t make them against Texas, we didn’t make them against Florida — we don’t make them down the stretch. We go 1 for 2 … they made theirs, we didn’t make ours.”
The Mountaineers squandered a couple more possessions with the game hanging in the balance when Sherman turned the ball over and McBride was called for a charge on consecutive possessions, allowing free throws from Flagler and Mitchell to put the game away.
Culver, who again battled foul trouble, playing only 25 minutes, finished 0 for 3 from the floor, scoring all nine points of his points from the foul line to go with nine rebounds. Sherman led all scorers with 26 for WVU, with McBride going for 19 points and eight assists and Sean McNeil finishing with 18 points.
Butler led the Bears with 25 points before fouling out in overtime. Mitchell scored 20 points and MaCio Teague scored 11. Baylor, which led the country in 3-point percentage heading into Tuesday, knocked down 13 out of 31 shots from beyond the arc and outscored WVU 42-20 in the paint.