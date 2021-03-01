In terms of a long-awaited Baylor-WVU matchup, it turns out the fifth time is the charm.
After three postponements and one cancellation, the top two teams in the Big 12 Conference standings are finally poised meet in a Tuesday showdown in Morgantown with the No. 3 Bears taking on the No. 6 Mountaineers at the Coliseum. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.
To say the least, circumstances with each team have changed multiple times since the teams were first slated to play back on Jan 12. Each has gone through a lengthy COVID-induced shutdown, with the Mountaineers nixing the first scheduled matchup and the Bears postponing the second two. A rescheduled game at Baylor on Feb. 25 was wiped out completely due to crowded schedules for both squads last week and this week.
But while WVU’s shutdown pushed back three games over a seven-day stretch, Baylor had five games moved or canceled and didn’t play in the three weeks between Feb. 2 and Feb. 23.
While WVU’s COVID pause was out of the way relatively early in the season, the Bears, now just two games clear of its shutdown, are still trying to rediscover what had them at 17-0 before the break.
“Our situation was totally different from theirs,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “I can’t imagine what they went through with 20 days. I know our guys would have went absolutely crazy. They’d have went absolutely nuts. They’d have been trying to sneak into the practice facility or they would have went out on the playground and shot.”
It’s difficult to say that Baylor — which is coming off its first loss of the season, a 71-58 defeat at Kansas on Saturday — is reeling. But in their first game back on Feb. 23, the Bears were forced to fight tooth and nail to knock off an Iowa State team that is 0-15 in Big 12 play.
But brewing below the surface is a team that many considered a national title favorite a few weeks ago, and with good reason. The Bears lead the nation in 3-point shooting percentage, knocking down 42.1% of their attempts. Baylor boasts five players who have made 16 or more shots from beyond the arc that are all hitting at least 41% of their attempts — Davion Mitchell (41 for 88, 46.6%), Matthew Mayer (18 for 40, 45%), Jared Butler (49 for 113, 43.4%), Adam Flagler (34 for 80, 42.5%) and LJ Cryer (16 for 39, 41%).
Even more dangerous, Baylor seemingly gets contributions from everywhere when it comes to perimeter shooting. Both Flagler and Cryer come off the bench and Mayer is a 6-foot-9 forward who will stretch the Mountaineers’ defense.
“It’s a great weapon and they’re going to bring a [power forward] in that’s going to shoot it as well as the guards do,” Huggins said. “We’ve got to guard them, I think we’re well aware of that. We’ve got to pick them up a little earlier and we’ve got to do a really good job on ball screens. They’re great at playing in space.”
The Bears are also deep, with their top nine scorers averaging double figures in minutes. Butler leads the team at 16.4 points per game with MaCio Teague (14.8), Mitchell (13.4) and Flagler (10.5) just behind.
But depth is an area in which the Mountaineers also excel, with eight players averaging 12 minutes or more and with four double-figure scorers of their own — Miles “Deuce” McBride (15.6), Derek Culver (15), Taz Sherman (13) and Sean McNeil (11.7).
“We’ve got at least eight too,” Huggins said. “When you bring a Taz Sherman off the bench, when you bring Gabe [Osabuohien] off the bench, bring Jordan [McCabe] off the bench or Deuce or whichever — they’ve got the same problem we’ve got.”
And that seems to be the attitude from the Mountaineers (17-6, 10-4) ahead of Tuesday’s matchup. It’s a WVU team that is fully aware of what’s at stake.
If West Virginia wins its final three games and Baylor loses its final three, the Mountaineers would win the Big 12 regular-season title and earn the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament. Even if WVU doesn’t get the necessary help from Baylor, winning out — including a win over the Bears — would look good on an NCAA Tournament resume.
Although the Bears have just one loss and opened with 18 straight wins, little if anything separates the teams in the eyes of the players.
“This is a one game, kind of a heavyweight fight,” McCabe said after WVU defeated Kansas State 65-43 on Saturday. “It’s what you live for. It’s what you come to West Virginia for the games to play in.
“Looking at Baylor, we’ve got a lot on our hands, but they’ve got a lot on their hands too. Not afraid of them or shying away from the fact that our goal is to go in there and win on Tuesday.”