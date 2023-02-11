Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

AUSTIN, Texas -- Much of what went wrong for West Virginia in its first meeting with Texas went wrong again in the second meeting with the No. 5 Longhorns.

The Mountaineers turned the ball over 20 times, shot 67% from the free throw line and lost 94-60 on Saturday at Moody Center.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

