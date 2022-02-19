MORGANTOWN — For halftime entertainment, magician Michael Grandinetti performed in front of a hefty home crowd at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday night.
Yet no amount of smoke and mirrors could mask West Virginia’s deficiencies. Again.
For the 10th time in the last 11 games, WVU couldn’t make up for its weaknesses as visiting No. 6 Kansas piled up massive advantages in rebounding (49-32) and points in the paint (40-12) and held off a couple of spirited second-half charges from the cold-shooting Mountaineers in registering a 71-58 victory and a season sweep.
With a national prime time game, former WVU point guards Deuce McBride and Joe Mazzulla sitting courtside and a loud and palpable energy in the air, the stage was set for something magical in Morgantown. Yet, in the end, the curtain may have dropped on the Mountaineers’ NCAA Tournament hopes and it came down one missed shot at a time.
“It’s hard to win when you don’t make layups,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “We had 1-footer after 1-footer after 1-footer and don’t make any of them. I thought the three front ends [of second-half one-and-one opportunities] that we missed -- you just see guys heads go down. I thought that really hurt us. Carelessness inbounding the ball hurt us.
“The reality is, we’re not good enough to make those kinds of mistakes. We’re not. But we haven’t made layups all year.”
Kansas seized control early with an 11-0 first-half run that put the Jayhawks up 20-9 with 11 minutes left before halftime. WVU (14-12 overall, 3-10 Big 12 Conference) could never quite square things up again.
That’s not to say the Mountaineers didn’t come close. Jalen Bridges hit a 3-pointer to begin the second half to cut the Jayhawks’ lead to three at 33-30. Kansas responded with a 9-0 run to surge back ahead 42-30, prompting a timeout from Huggins.
With the energy slipping from the building, WVU came up with an answer, scoring 10 in a row, buoyed by two 3-pointers from Sean McNeil to close the gap to 42-40. Moments later, that lead would shrink to one as West Virginia leading scorer Taz Sherman buried a 3 right in front of McBride with 12:40 remaining.
However, on the other end, Kedrian Johnson and Gabe Osabuohien were called for back-to-back fouls, putting Kansas (22-4, 11-2) in the bonus with 12:20 still to go. The Jayhawks’ Ochai Agbaji hit a pair of foul shots to extend the lead back to three and sparked an 8-1 run to make the score 52-44.
And from there, back and forth it went. The Mountaineers got to within four at 52-48 after a pair of free throws and a bucket from Sean McNeil but Jayhawks center David McCormack answered with back-to-back buckets as Kansas held WVU at bay again.
Agbaji led all scorers with 23 points, but McCormack again feasted on the Mountaineers. In the teams’ first meeting, the Kansas big man went for 19 points and 15 rebounds and he followed that up with a 19-point, 11-board performance on Saturday in just 25 minutes as he battled through foul trouble. WVU rotated post players, using Isaiah Cottrell, Dimon Carrigan, Pauly Paulicap and Osabuohien in an effort to slow hm, yet it was all mostly to no avail.
In a pregame press conference on Friday, Huggins lamented the transition points the Mountaineers yielded in an 85-59 loss at Kansas on Jan. 15. And though West Virginia built a decisive edge in turnovers on Saturday, forcing 15 while committing just five, the Jayhawks again piled up points on the run, outscoring WVU 14-6 on fast breaks.
Those opportunities played into a glut of Kansas baskets from point-blank range with the Jayhawks making 14 layups and five dunks. WVU meanwhile went just 4 for 19 on layup attempts as its struggles to score from close range continued.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Huggins said. “You learn early on, most people do in their careers that you’ve got to look at the rim. Know where the rim is. How do you throw it all the way over the rim multiple times? Hard to understand.”
McNeil led West Virginia with 18 points with Sherman adding 16, though the two combined to make just 12 of 35 shots from the floor. The Mountaineers shot 27.9% (19 for 68) as a team, undergoing a 1-for-14 stretch in the first half and a 1-for-13 cold snap in the second. That slump led to backbreaking 10-2 run for the Jayhawks, leading to a 62-50 advantage with just 4:38 remaining. WVU would get no closer than seven the rest of the way.
West Virginia will start a busy week with a trip to TCU on Monday. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN+/Big 12 Now. The Mountaineers will then travel to Iowa State on Wednesday before returning home to face Texas next Saturday.