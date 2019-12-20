When you have been around the game of college basketball for as long as veteran West Virginia University coach Bob Huggins, you’re bound to cross paths with familiar faces on occasion.
On Saturday, that familiar face will be former assistant coach Jerrod Calhoun as the No. 25 Mountaineers (9-1) visit Calhoun-coached Youngstown State (1 p.m., no TV or streaming).
Huggins and Calhoun go way back. The WVU coach was instrumental in helping Calhoun get his foot in the door as a young coach and eventually was brought on to the staff at West Virginia before moving on to a very successful run as the head coach at Fairmont State. Calhoun left the Division II Mountain East Conference to take over the Penguins’ program in March of 2017.
“[Calhoun] is a basketball guy,” Huggins said. “He’s a good coach.”
In Calhoun’s first season, YSU won just eight games. Last season that number improved to 12. So far this season, Youngstown State owns a 7-5 record.
“Jerrod and I have had a great relationship for a number of years,” Huggins said. “I met Jerrod when he was coaching AAU and he came down and was a student assistant for me at Cincinnati. Then I helped him get the assistant job at Walsh after that, then he obviously came here, then went to Fairmont [before landing at Youngstown State] and he has done a terrific job.”
The Penguins enter Saturday’s game against the Mountaineers on a two-game win streak, and so far this season have been led by sophomore guard Darius Quisenberry. When YSU visiting Morgantown to take on WVU last season, the Mountaineers came away with a lopsided 106-72 win. Quisenberry, just a freshman at the time, played 24 minutes against WVU. He scored nine points to go with five rebounds, three assists and — unfortunately for the Penguins — five turnovers as well.
This season, Quisenberry averages 14.6 points per game along with 3.4 rebounds per game and also has a team-high 38 total assists in YSU’s 12 games, of which he has started all 12. Penguins junior guard Garrett Covington found ways to score last season, finishing with a team-high 20 points in the loss at the WVU Coliseum. This season, Covington averages 8.3 points per game.
As a team, Youngstown State likes to get up and down the floor. YSU averages 71.4 points per game and have been pretty good on the boards as well, averaging 40.2 rebounds per game.
“[They’re] uptempo,” Huggins said. “I don’t think they’re shooting as many 3s as they shot a year ago, but they really do try to exploit the line.”
HALEY’S RETURN
Expect to see senior Jermaine Haley back in the lineup Saturday.
Haley, a consistent presence in the starting lineup for Huggins this season, was relegated to the bench for all of last week’s win against visiting Nicholls. The Vancouver, British Columbia native has been West Virginia’s second leading scorer this season, averaging 11.1 points per game as a guard for the Mountaineers.
Huggins said the 6-foot-8 Haley sat last week because of a coach’s decision.
“He has been practicing well,” Huggins said.
TOUGH ROAD AHEAD
Following Saturday’s game, the degree of difficult significantly increases for West Virginia. The Mountaineers are off next week before a Dec. 29 trip to Cleveland to play highly-ranked Ohio State. After that, WVU travels to Big 12 powerhouse Kansas to open its league slate on Jan. 4, followed by Big 12 games at Oklahoma State on Jan. 6, at home against last season’s national runner-up Texas Tech on Jan. 11, a Jan. 14 home game against a TCU team that embarrassed West Virginia in Fort Worth last season, a Jan. 18 trip to Kansas State and a Jan. 20 date at home against Texas.
That all leads into the final non-conference game of the regular season, a Jan. 25 contest against Missouri — part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge — then its back on the road for Huggins and the Mountaineers with a trip to Texas Tech on Jan. 29 to close the first month of 2020.